Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 12-Nov-2024 / 17:05 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 12 November 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 12 November 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 119,137 Highest price paid per share: 132.50p Lowest price paid per share: 127.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 130.4615p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 331,792,014 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (331,792,014) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 130.4615p 119,137

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 2695 132.50 09:59:16 00310076333TRLO1 XLON 3468 131.50 09:59:16 00310076334TRLO1 XLON 1826 132.50 09:59:32 00310076410TRLO1 XLON 9849 132.50 09:59:32 00310076411TRLO1 XLON 710 132.50 09:59:32 00310076412TRLO1 XLON 714 132.50 09:59:32 00310076413TRLO1 XLON 1690 132.00 09:59:32 00310076414TRLO1 XLON 949 132.00 10:00:32 00310076550TRLO1 XLON 355 132.00 10:01:20 00310076580TRLO1 XLON 461 132.00 10:01:34 00310076586TRLO1 XLON 67 132.00 10:01:34 00310076587TRLO1 XLON 355 132.00 10:01:34 00310076588TRLO1 XLON 885 132.00 10:04:33 00310076720TRLO1 XLON 871 131.50 10:04:35 00310076722TRLO1 XLON 859 131.00 10:05:04 00310076736TRLO1 XLON 899 130.50 10:14:36 00310076998TRLO1 XLON 914 130.50 10:26:09 00310077693TRLO1 XLON 913 130.50 10:26:09 00310077694TRLO1 XLON 1668 130.00 10:26:11 00310077783TRLO1 XLON 913 131.00 11:28:58 00310080102TRLO1 XLON 221 131.00 12:13:30 00310081386TRLO1 XLON 119 131.00 12:25:46 00310081745TRLO1 XLON 768 131.00 12:25:46 00310081746TRLO1 XLON 888 131.00 12:26:46 00310081779TRLO1 XLON 553 131.00 12:28:13 00310081816TRLO1 XLON 134 131.00 12:28:13 00310081817TRLO1 XLON 1754 131.00 12:28:13 00310081818TRLO1 XLON 1089 131.50 12:59:37 00310082616TRLO1 XLON 784 131.50 12:59:37 00310082617TRLO1 XLON 654 131.50 12:59:37 00310082618TRLO1 XLON 471 131.50 12:59:37 00310082619TRLO1 XLON 768 131.50 12:59:37 00310082620TRLO1 XLON 900 131.50 13:02:41 00310082681TRLO1 XLON 121 131.50 13:18:09 00310082985TRLO1 XLON 758 131.50 13:18:09 00310082986TRLO1 XLON 900 131.50 13:22:06 00310083184TRLO1 XLON 1797 131.50 13:31:15 00310083466TRLO1 XLON 1797 131.50 13:31:28 00310083470TRLO1 XLON 1797 131.50 13:34:39 00310083542TRLO1 XLON 899 131.00 13:34:47 00310083543TRLO1 XLON 898 131.00 13:34:47 00310083544TRLO1 XLON 873 131.00 14:05:33 00310084325TRLO1 XLON 122 131.00 14:07:47 00310084365TRLO1 XLON 244 131.00 14:07:47 00310084366TRLO1 XLON 2724 131.00 14:07:48 00310084368TRLO1 XLON 908 130.50 14:07:48 00310084369TRLO1 XLON 908 130.50 14:07:48 00310084370TRLO1 XLON 908 130.50 14:07:48 00310084371TRLO1 XLON 849 130.50 15:01:37 00310086590TRLO1 XLON 104 130.50 15:01:37 00310086591TRLO1 XLON 745 130.50 15:01:37 00310086592TRLO1 XLON 849 130.50 15:01:37 00310086593TRLO1 XLON 782 130.50 15:01:37 00310086594TRLO1 XLON 798 130.50 15:01:37 00310086595TRLO1 XLON 1848 130.50 15:01:37 00310086596TRLO1 XLON 781 130.50 15:01:37 00310086597TRLO1 XLON 20 130.50 15:05:56 00310086870TRLO1 XLON 877 130.50 15:05:56 00310086871TRLO1 XLON 754 130.50 15:05:56 00310086872TRLO1 XLON 673 130.50 15:05:56 00310086873TRLO1 XLON 874 130.00 15:17:08 00310087553TRLO1 XLON 875 130.00 15:17:08 00310087554TRLO1 XLON 874 130.00 15:17:08 00310087555TRLO1 XLON 2646 129.50 15:17:17 00310087563TRLO1 XLON 1340 129.50 15:18:38 00310087647TRLO1 XLON 698 129.50 15:20:33 00310087825TRLO1 XLON 191 129.50 15:22:59 00310087992TRLO1 XLON 463 129.50 15:22:59 00310087993TRLO1 XLON 4588 130.00 15:24:47 00310088095TRLO1 XLON 15776 130.00 15:24:47 00310088096TRLO1 XLON

1777 129.50 15:24:47 00310088097TRLO1 XLON 78 129.50 15:30:25 00310088583TRLO1 XLON 1611 129.50 15:33:19 00310088872TRLO1 XLON 936 129.00 15:33:27 00310088878TRLO1 XLON 891 129.00 15:33:39 00310088889TRLO1 XLON 866 128.50 15:33:39 00310088890TRLO1 XLON 866 128.50 15:33:39 00310088891TRLO1 XLON 24 129.00 15:34:18 00310088928TRLO1 XLON 48 129.00 15:34:18 00310088929TRLO1 XLON 259 129.00 15:34:18 00310088930TRLO1 XLON 617 129.00 15:34:18 00310088931TRLO1 XLON 221 129.00 15:34:31 00310088940TRLO1 XLON 84 129.00 15:34:35 00310088943TRLO1 XLON 141 129.00 15:34:48 00310088949TRLO1 XLON 18 129.00 15:35:04 00310089002TRLO1 XLON 691 129.50 15:39:01 00310089225TRLO1 XLON 800 129.50 15:39:03 00310089231TRLO1 XLON 2662 129.00 15:47:59 00310089694TRLO1 XLON 1823 129.00 15:48:07 00310089699TRLO1 XLON 853 128.50 15:58:17 00310090228TRLO1 XLON 853 128.50 15:58:17 00310090229TRLO1 XLON 853 128.50 15:58:17 00310090230TRLO1 XLON 753 128.50 16:10:26 00310090976TRLO1 XLON 128 128.50 16:10:26 00310090977TRLO1 XLON 866 128.50 16:11:14 00310091033TRLO1 XLON 881 128.50 16:12:02 00310091094TRLO1 XLON 95 128.50 16:12:49 00310091135TRLO1 XLON 11 128.50 16:12:49 00310091136TRLO1 XLON 756 128.50 16:12:49 00310091137TRLO1 XLON 863 128.00 16:12:56 00310091151TRLO1 XLON 122 128.00 16:13:34 00310091185TRLO1 XLON 244 128.00 16:13:34 00310091186TRLO1 XLON 65 128.00 16:13:34 00310091187TRLO1 XLON 3 128.00 16:13:34 00310091188TRLO1 XLON 858 127.50 16:13:40 00310091208TRLO1 XLON 858 127.50 16:13:40 00310091209TRLO1 XLON 884 127.50 16:13:40 00310091210TRLO1 XLON 756 127.50 16:14:19 00310091237TRLO1 XLON 351 127.50 16:14:19 00310091238TRLO1 XLON 4 127.50 16:14:35 00310091260TRLO1 XLON 444 127.50 16:14:49 00310091273TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

