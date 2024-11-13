Tokyo and Kawasaki, Japan, Nov 13, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - SoftBank Corp. (1) ("SoftBank") and Fujitsu Limited (2) ("Fujitsu") signed a memorandum of understanding on October 25, 2024, to strengthen their partnership toward realizing the commercialization of "AI-RAN" (3), a new architecture that integrates AI and RAN (Radio Access Network), targeted for 2026 and beyond. In accordance with this agreement, the two companies will commence joint research and development of software to maximize RAN performance and enhance communication quality through AI on the "AI-RAN", and in addition, will establish a verification lab at Fujitsu's site in Dallas, Texas, USA.SoftBank and Fujitsu ("the companies") are already collaborating on an outdoor proof-of-concept for AI-RAN conducted by SoftBank that commenced in October 2024. Fujitsu is providing vRAN (virtual Radio Access Network) software and Radio Units (RUs) for this proof-of-concept, which support Layer 1 software developed based on the "NVIDIA AI Aerial platform" that runs on the NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip, and the companies have confirmed their ability to manage high-quality simultaneous communication for up to 20 cells per server.To accelerate the realization of AI-RAN commercialization, the companies will jointly commence the following initiatives:1. Establish a Verification Lab to Accelerate AI-RAN CommercializationA verification lab will be jointly established in Dallas, Texas, USA, where Fujitsu is located. The lab will serve as a site for validating hardware, software, and applications that constitute AI-RAN, as well as a venue for new business creation. With this lab, the companies will not only conduct technical verification but also promote the understanding and ecosystem of AI-RAN, aiming to advance the practical application of AI-RAN in the global market.2. Research and Development of vRAN Software to Promote "AI for RAN" (4)Joint research and development will be carried out to develop software that leverages AI to maximize RAN performance. Utilizing the insights gained from the outdoor proof-of-concept, efforts will focus on applying AI to enhance communication performance in real-world environments, to advance the commercialization of AI-RAN.The companies aim not only to significantly improve investment efficiency on mobile infrastructure by enhancing and refining RAN features and performance through AI, but also drive new services and bring about various innovations in society and industry by improving communication quality for users even during times of mobility and congestion, and enable real-time response and analysis.Comments from Key ExecutivesHideyuki Tsukuda, Executive Vice President & CTO, SoftBank Corp.:"We are excited to take a step forward toward the commercialization of AI-RAN through this strengthened partnership. We anticipate further advancements in RAN efficiency and sophistication through AI, which will accelerate the practical application of AI-RAN."Shingo Mizuno, Corporate Executive Officer EVP, Vice Head of System Platform (in charge of Network Business), Fujitsu Limited comments:"Fujitsu has been engaged in the development of high-performance vRAN software utilizing GPUs for a number of years. (1) SoftBank Corp. :Headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Junichi Miyakawa(2) Fujitsu Limited :Headquartered in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture; Representative Director and President: Takahito Tokita(3) AI-RAN :A technology to achieve next-generation mobile networks through the fusion of AI and RAN.(4) AI for RAN :A concept promoted by SoftBank to maximize RAN performance through the application of AI/ML in AI-RAN. About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$26 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share.