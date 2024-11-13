SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) announced Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday deal events, kicking off November 21 through December 2. Rufus, Amazon's generative AI-powered conversational shopping assistant, will help customers find deals and tailored gifts. Also, customers can utilize Amazon Lens, a visual shopping tool found in the search bar, that can identify products through a photo, screenshot, or barcode scan and suggest similar items available on Amazon. Amazon noted that customers can shop deep discounts across electronics, home, and kitchen from top brands like Beats, Sony, Ninja, and YETI.The best Black Friday deals, available from November 21 through November 29, include: save up to 55% on select Amazon devices including Echo Pop, Echo Buds, Echo Dot (5th Gen), eero mesh wifi systems, Amazon Fire TV 50' 4-Series, Amazon Fire TV 55' Omni QLED Series, Ring Battery Doorbell, Ring Indoor Cam, Blink Video Doorbell + Mini Camera, Fire HD 8 tablet, the new Kindle, and new Kindle Paperwhite; and save up to 45% on select laptops from HP, Lenovo, and ACER.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX