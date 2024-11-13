Anzeige
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
OTAQ Plc: Trading Update

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Trading Update 

OTAQ Plc (OTAQ) 
Trading Update 
13-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The information contained in this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute Inside Information as stipulated 
under the Market Abuse Regulations (Regulation 596/2014/EU) as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the 
European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 
 
 
13 November 2024 
 
OTAQ plc 
("OTAQ" or the "Company") 
 
Trading Update 
 
 
OTAQ plc (OTAQ.AQ), the innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture and offshore markets, has today 
announced that the Company retains a strong pipeline of new orders. However a number of these orders have taken longer 
to convert and are now not expected to be completed until FY25. As a result the revenues for the current financial 
year will be below current market forecasts. 
 
The Offshore division, is continuing to work on a number of existing and significant new orders and sales for the 
division in FY24 will be in line with management expectations. However the Aquaculture division has seen existing 
customers and new sales prospects defer the decision to place firm orders. 
 
The Board has taken action to restructure the business over recent weeks to enable the Company to focus on its core, 
profitable operations and prospects. The Board is currently evaluating further potential cost savings including 
seeking shareholders' approval in a general meeting to withdraw the Company's shares from trading on the AQSE Growth 
Market. A further announcement will be made shortly. 
 
Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer commented: "We are encouraged by the pipeline of new opportunities across the 
group. While conversion of these opportunities is often more protracted than we would hope, and the outturn for the 
current financial year is uncertain, OTAQ's strong relationship with our core customer base means that the prospects 
for next year are encouraging." 
 
 
Enquiries: 
 
OTAQ plc                      +44 (0) 1524 748028 
Adam Reynolds, Non-Executive Chairman 
Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer 
 
Justine Dowds, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Dowgate Capital Limited - AQSE Corporate Advisor & Broker +44 (0)20 3903 7715 
James Serjeant / Russell Cook 
 
Walbrook PR Limited - PR              +44 (0)20 7933 8780 
Tom Cooper / Nick Rome               07971221972 or 07748325236 
                          OTAQ@walbrookpr.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BK6JQ137 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:     OTAQ 
LEI Code:   213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52 
Sequence No.: 358688 
EQS News ID:  2028517 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2028517&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
