DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Experian plc (EXPN.L), a data and technology company, Wednesday reported profit before tax of $718 million for the first half, lower than $763 million in the comparable period last year.Excluding one-time items, benchmark profit before tax increased to $929 million from $860 million a year ago.Operating profit increased to $880 million from $799 million last year, and benchmark operating profit rose to $998 million from $927 million.Net profit was $553 million or 59.8 cents per share, down from $572 million or 61.9 cents per share a year ago, while benchmark net profit increased to $697 million or 75.5 cents per share from $644 million or 70 cents per share.Revenue for the period grew to $3.628 billion from $3.424 billion in the previous year. Benchmark revenue from ongoing activities increased to $3.617 billion from $3.399 billion.The company has declared a first interim dividend of 19.25 cents per share, up from 18 cents per share last year, to be paid on February 7, to shareholders of record on January 10.For fiscal 2025, Experian continues to expect organic revenue growth in the range of 6 percent - 8 percent.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX