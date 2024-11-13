PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - SSE Plc (SSE.L), a Scottish energy firm, said on Wednesday that its Chief Executive, Alistair Phillips-Davies, intends to retire in 2025.Subsequently, SSE Chair, Sir John Manzoni, will now lead a thorough and extensive recruitment process for Alistair's successor. Alistair, who lead the company for more than 11 years, will remain in the post until a replacement is found, to ensure a smooth and orderly transition.'The process will take account of SSE's highly experienced and capable internal team, as well as the wider market, supported by independent recruitment specialists KornFerry,' the company said in a statement.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX