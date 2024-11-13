WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President-elect Donald Trump has named business tycoon Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who ran for Republican presidential primary, to jointly lead a new Department of Government Efficiency in his upcoming administration.'Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies,' Trump said in a statement.The Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, will 'dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure federal agencies.'Trump said the department's work will conclude no later than July 4, 2026.The department, which Trump said would 'provide advice and guidance from outside of Government', will have the structure of a presidential commission.Musk described DOGE 'America's last chance' and warned that the United States will go bankrupt without it.During an election rally for Trump in Madison Square Garden last month, Musk expressed his belief that the DOGE could remove US$2 trillion from the national debt.Trump had dedicated a section of his victory speech to Elon Musk, who was his mega-donor during the run up to election. He called the Tesla, X, and SpaceX boss a 'new star' of the Republican Party.Ramaswamy, the son of Indian immigrant parents, responded on X to Trump's announcement with his often repeated slogan, 'SHUT IT DOWN,' an apparent call for the elimination of federal agencies.The 39-year-old biotech multi-millionaire is a Harvard graduate.He suspended his campaign in January after finishing fourth in the Iowa caucuses, and endorsed Trump.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX