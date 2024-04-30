BioLargo, Inc: BioLargo Q3 2024 Earnings Results Webcast and Conference Call on Thursday, November 14, 2024 - 4:30 PM Eastern Time

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a developer of sustainable technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, announced it will host an investor webcast and conference call on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 1:30 pm Pacific / 4:30 pm Eastern. The event, which will be open to the public, will be held to review the company's financial results for the three months and nine months ending September 30, 2024, discuss recent milestones, and conduct a question-and-answer session.

To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site linked below at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register and download any necessary audio/video software.

To participate in the live webcast and teleconference:

Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2448/51659

Teleconference Domestic: 888-999-6281

Teleconference International: +1-848-280-6550

Participant Access Code: BioLargo Inc.

To watch or listen to a replay of the webcast or teleconference:

Webcast Replay Expiration: Friday, February 14, 2025

Teleconference Replay Expiration: Thursday, November 28th, 2024

Teleconference Replay Domestic: 877-481-4010

Teleconference Replay International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 51659

The webcast replay and accompanying presentation materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of BioLargo's website at www.biolargo.com/investor-relations.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX: BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com

Contact Information

Dennis Calvert

President and CEO

dennis.calvert@biolargo.com

(888) 400-2863

