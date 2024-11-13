Building on from its agreement to support local payment methods for Amazon Prime Video in South-East Asia, Boku has signed a separate contract with Amazon Japan to support e-commerce sales. The service has gone live and, while we expect minimal impact in FY24, we expect the contract to support our growth forecasts for FY25 and FY26. The contract represents a further strengthening of the relationship with Amazon and highlights Boku's ability to support a wide range of transaction types over and above digital content.

