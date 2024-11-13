The Ministry renews its agreement with Wolters Kluwer for UpToDate which, over the last 10 years, has helped to promote equity in the healthcare system.

Wolters Kluwer Health and the National Health System of Spain have renewed their collaboration to promote reduced variability of care in the healthcare system through system wide availability of UpToDate. The online and mobile app helps healthcare professionals make the most appropriate decision for the patient when faced with a clinical question or a medication consultation.

"We support the Ministry's continuing dedication to improving the quality of care by providing all clinicians, from academic centers to rural regions, with the most current and comprehensive information they need to put evidence-based medicine into practice," said Greg Samios, President and CEO of Clinical Effectiveness for Wolters Kluwer Health

Since 2013, professionals from nearly 400 hospitals and more than 13,000 primary care centers around the country have used UpToDate, an evidence-based clinical decision support software that seeks to improve health outcomes and quality of care, reduce medication errors, and reduce costs in the healthcare system.

In 2023, clinicians in the National Health System made nearly 4.8 million queries to UpToDate, more than twice as many as ten years ago. The ministry's aim in using the clinical decision support resource is to reduce healthcare variability by providing the same, continuously-update knowledge and recommendations to all physicians, including specialists in tertiary hospitals and remote rural areas.

In addition, UpToDate supports the Ministry of Health in its strategic lines of work, promoting the continuous training of professionals, and the quality and equity of the healthcare system.

The new agreement between the Ministry of Health and Wolters Kluwer includes the latest generation of UpToDate. Healthcare professionals can access interactive guides to address common conditions that have been associated with unwanted variability in care. The resource also incorporates concise laboratory monographs that help clinicians interpret abnormal test results and decide on next steps.

