Mittwoch, 13.11.2024
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
WKN: A2QL01 | ISIN: NL00150001Q9 | Ticker-Symbol: 8TI
Xetra
13.11.24
17:35 Uhr
12,444 Euro
-0,098
-0,78 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
STELLANTIS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STELLANTIS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,42012,46018:24
12,43612,46418:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.11.2024 17:36 Uhr
Stellantis N.V.: Davide Grasso Appointed Stellantis Chief Heritage Officer

Davide Grasso Appointed Stellantis Chief Heritage Officer

AMSTERDAM, November 13, 2024 - Stellantis has today announced the appointment of Davide Grasso as Stellantis Chief Heritage Officer reporting to Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer. In this newly created position, he will be responsible for the curation of the history and patrimony of the 14 brands of Stellantis. Creating a bridge between their rich histories and their future directions, this global role will build awareness and connections with customers, brands, communities and the various institutions present in the territories where we operate.

The role will be responsible for the partnering with our heritage centers, museums and archives while collaborating with the Brand CEOs on future business opportunities and to foster and further grow the rich and passionate history of the individual brands of Stellantis as we look to our future. This appointment will take immediate effect.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility to all. It's best known for its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, while creating added value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com

For more information, contact:

Fernão SILVEIRA +31 6 43 25 43 41 - fernao.silveira@stellantis.com

Nathalie ROUSSEL +33 6 87 77 41 82 - nathalie.roussel@stellantis.com

communications@stellantis.com
www.stellantis.com

