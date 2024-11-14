RWE, the energy giant, has unveiled a substantial share buyback program worth up to 1.5 billion euros, sparking a significant rally in its stock price. Despite reporting a decline in nine-month figures, the company's announcement was met with enthusiasm in the market. RWE now anticipates reaching the mid-range of its full-year earnings forecast, citing improved profit prospects in flexible power generation and energy trading. The company maintains its adjusted EBITDA target of 5.2 to 5.8 billion euros for the year. Additionally, RWE plans to increase its dividend to 1.10 euros per share, further boosting shareholder value.

Market Response and Future Outlook

The stock market reacted positively to RWE's announcements, with shares climbing 8 percent in Xetra trading on Wednesday morning. This surge followed the release of better-than-expected company figures and a more optimistic outlook for the fiscal year 2024. Despite a nearly one-third decrease in operating results to just under 4 billion euros for the first nine months, RWE surpassed analysts' expectations. The company's strategic moves, including the share buyback program set to commence in the fourth quarter of 2024, are seen as a response to calls for enhanced capital allocation and demonstrate RWE's adaptability to changing market conditions.

Ad

Fresh Rwe information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Rwe analysis...