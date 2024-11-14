KASSEL (dpa-AFX) - K+S Group (SDFG), a German chemical company, reported that its operating earnings or EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 declined to 66 million euros from 72 million euros in the third quarter of 2023. The decline was primarily due to lower prices for potash-containing products in both customer segments, as well as slightly lower sales volumes.Quarterly revenues were 866 million euros, slightly below the 881 million euros recorded in the same period last year.For 2024 as a whole, K+S now expects operating earnings EBITDA to be about 540 million euros, compared to the previous forecast of between 530 million euros and 620 million euros. The adjusted free cash flow should at least break even, as previously expected.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX