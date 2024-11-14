ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Life Holding AG (SZLMY.PK) reported fee income of 1.877 billion Swiss francs in the nine months of 2024 up 5% from 1.790 billion francs last year. The 6% growth in fee income, in local currency, was driven by both own and third-party products and services, as well as Swiss Life Asset Managers and owned IFAs.Gross written premiums, policy fees and deposits received for the period rose 3% to 15.88 billion francs from 15.47 billion francs. It was up 4% in local currency.Swiss Life said it is well on track with its 'Swiss Life 2024' Group-wide program. The targets for both the cumulative cash remittance to the holding company and the share buyback have already been exceeded. Swiss Life still expects to exceed its targets for the return on equity and the dividend payout ratio, and to reach the lower end of the ambitious target range of 850 million francs - 900 million francs for the fee result, this being reliant on the continued normalization of the real estate markets in Germany and France.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX