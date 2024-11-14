LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Burberry Group (BRBY.L) posted a first half loss before taxation of 80 million pounds compared to profit of 219 million pounds, last year. Loss per share was 20.8 pence compared to profit of 42.1 pence. Adjusted loss before taxation was 68 million pounds compared to profit of 219 million pounds. Adjusted loss per share was 18.3 pence compared to profit of 42.1 pence.For 26 weeks ended 28 September 2024, revenue declined to 1.09 billion pounds from 1.40 billion pounds, prior year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX