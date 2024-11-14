LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aviva plc (AV.L), a general insurance company, Thursday said its general insurance premiums for the 9-month period increased 15 percent to 9.115 billion pounds from 8 billion pounds in the same period a year ago.UK and Ireland General Insurance (UK&I GI) business grew its premium by 18 percent year-over-year to 5.7 billion pounds, while Canada GI premiums were up 11 percent to 3.4 billion pounds.Sales in Protection & Health increased 22 percent to 403 million pounds, and in Retirement, sales grew 67 percent to 7.276 billion.In Wealth division, net inflows were up 21 percent to 7.708 billion.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX