First North Denmark: DecideAct A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the company below observation status: ISIN DK0061414471Name DECIDEACT DecideAct A/S has been given observation status, as the company has announced that the company has signed a Letter of Intent with the purpose to receive a binding offer to buy a minimum of 51 pct. of the company's shares. According to rule 6.3.1 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 14 November 2024. _______________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. 0045 33 77 03 33.