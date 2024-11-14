Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024
Investment in die Zukunft: Absoluter Geheimtipp - diese Aktie beschleunigt deine Renditechancen!
WKN: A2QLEE | ISIN: DK0061414471 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
14.11.2024 09:58 Uhr
First North Denmark: DecideAct A/S - Observation status

Finanznachrichten News
Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the company below observation status:



ISIN DK0061414471Name DECIDEACT



DecideAct A/S has been given observation status, as the company has announced
that the company has signed a Letter of Intent with the purpose to receive a
binding offer to buy a minimum of 51 pct. of the company's shares. 

According to rule 6.3.1 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for
Issuers of Shares the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments
observation status. 



We refer to the company's announcement from 14 November 2024.





_______________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. 0045 33 77 03 33.
