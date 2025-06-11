DecideAct A/S: DecideAct Signs an LOI with NASDAQ Listed NIXXY Inc., for an Acquisition of 51% control in DecideAct A/S

DecideAct A/S [ACT]

Company Announcement No. 4-2025

This press release constitutes inside information that DecideAct A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at the time stated by the Company's news distributor, Cision, at the publication of this press release.

DecideAct A/S (ACT) has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent with Nixxy, Inc. (NIXX), a US Nasdaq listed company with the intention of delivering a binding offer to DecideAct's shareholders upon the completion of satisfactory due diligence and exchange approvals.



Details of the offer

NIXX desires to acquire a minimum of 51% of ACT's common shares, corresponding to 11.208.447 of ACT's total outstanding shares. An initial purchase price of DKK 1.75 per share will be offered to every ACT shareholder based on an agreed valuation to be set within a definitive Acquisition and Merger Agreement. The intended offer is subject to the completion of a satisfactory due diligence review of DecideAct and completion of an independent valuation report which justifies the purchase price of DKK 1.75. The specific details will be included in a binding offer.



The Transaction is planned to be completed by July 31, 2025 subject to the removal of all closing conditions including a 2024 full year financial audit of ACT in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs).



DecideAct management is confident that the 51% threshold will be reached, the offer will be concluded, and that this successful transaction will support the company's future growth and mission to become a leading player in the industry.



This acquisition will not negatively impact DecideActs' current customers or the services provided, and Danish customers will continue to have access to Danish language solutions and support.

Additional information

Signing LOI with NIXX, supersedes the prior Company Announcement No. 10-2024, where DecideAct announced signing a LOI with another listed US company.

All relevant information will be included in DecideActs annual report for 2024, now planned to be published 30th of June 2025.

Contact Information

CEO, Flemming Videriksen

+1 (949) 670-9224, E-mail: ir@decideact.net

DecideAct A/S, Østre Kajgade 3, 3730 Nexø, Denmark

Certified Adviser:

Keswick Global AG

About DecideAct:

DecideAct is a provider of SaaS software and solutions that move manual execution and follow-up of strategy to a cloud-based Strategy Execution Management platform. By rethinking the way strategy is executed, DecideAct has created a groundbreaking tool that is relevant to all companies and organizations, public or private, in all industries, geographies, functional roles, and their mission-critical priorities related to achieving strategic goals. DecideAct's vision is to modernize strategic leadership through technology.

About Nixxy, Inc.

Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIXX) is a next-generation communications and infrastructure company transforming the telecom landscape through AI-powered platforms, intelligent routing, and enterprise-grade messaging solutions. Anchored by its AuralinkAI platform, Nixxy integrates advanced automation, data analytics, and scalable infrastructure to deliver high-performance voice and messaging services globally. With a focus on operational efficiency, strategic acquisitions, and platform scalability, Nixxy is building a robust telecom network optimized for volume, intelligence, and margin. Nixxy's hybrid approach, combining infrastructure ownership with AI-enhanced service delivery, differentiates it in modern telecom innovation, serving both wholesale and enterprise clients.