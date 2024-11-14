TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MZHOF.OB, MFG), a Japanese bank holding company, reported Thursday that its first-half profit attributable to owners of the parent climbed 36.1 percent to 566.14 billion yen from last year's 415.75 billion yen.Earnings per share improved to 223.35 yen from 164.03 yen a year ago.Ordinary profits grew 30.1 percent to 747.08 billion yen from prior year's 574.09 billion yen.Ordinary income was 4.59 trillion yen, up 8 percent from last year's 4.24 trillion yen.For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, the company now projects profit to owners of parent of 820 billion yen or 323.48 yen per share. The company previously expected profit of 750 billion yen or 295.78 yen per share.The outlook revision considers strong first-half results and impact of the additional BOJ rate hike in July.Further, the company increased the annual dividend estimate for FY24 to 130 yen per share, up 15 yen expected earlier.Repurchase of own shares up to 100.0 billion yen was resolved. All repurchased shares will be cancelled.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX