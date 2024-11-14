TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese beverages maker Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (ASBRF.PK) reported Thursday that its nine-month profit attributable to owners of parent grew 4.7 percent to 139.32 billion yen from 133.03 billion yen a year ago.Earnings per share grew to 91.64 yen from last year's 87.51 yen.Operating profit increased 2.2 percent year-over-year to 193.48 billion yen, and core operating profit improved 7.3 percent to 214.23 billion yen.Revenue increased 7.2 percent to 2.17 trillion yen from 2.02 trillion yen in the prior year, as revenue increased mainly in Europe and Oceania.Total sales volume of all five global brands grew 8 percent from last year.Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, Asahi Group continues to expect attributable profit of 193 billion yen or 126.94 yen per share, a growth of 17.6 percent from last year; operating profit of 275.5 billion yen, up 12.4 percent year-over-year, and core operating profit of 287 billion yen, up 8.8 percent from last year.Revenues are still expected to be 2.95 trillion yen, a growth of 6.5 percent from the previous year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX