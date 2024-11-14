Veeva Systems: Veeva Pulse Data Shows New Science Calls for More Connected Engagement

Synchronizing sales and marketing improves outcomes, yet 65% of field engagements are not

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today released its latest Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report, showing connected sales and marketing engagement helps biopharmas balance healthcare professionals' (HCPs) need for deep scientific information on complex medicines as they become more time-constrained. Data reveals synchronizing in-person engagements with promotional touchpoints improves education and increases treatment adoption.

While HCPs have expectations that companies provide deeper scientific information and more engagement, they are more time-constrained than ever. Even for biopharmas with access, in-person meetings are down 7% per HCP since last year. Coordinating sales and marketing activities can help offset limited in-person meetings, but the majority (65%) of HCP engagements remain unsynchronized, slowing treatment adoption.

"Physicians have limited time and don't need repetitive information. The transfer must be efficient, with scientifically trusted information through the right channel. Every interaction should inform the next communication," said Dr. Vital Hevia, urologist and robotic surgeon at ROC Clinic and HM Hospitals.

New data from Veeva Pulse shows:

Disconnected sales and marketing activities don't optimize limited HCP time: Today, 65% of HCP engagements are not synchronized. Amidst decreasing time and attention from HCPs, sales and marketing cannot coordinate effective HCP conversations without a connected view.

Today, 65% of HCP engagements are not synchronized. Amidst decreasing time and attention from HCPs, sales and marketing cannot coordinate effective HCP conversations without a connected view. Synchronized in-person and promotional touchpoints improve outcomes: Within 10 days, a rep meeting followed by a digital exposure is 30% more likely to result in a prescription, and HCPs exposed to digital ads after a speaker program are 25% more likely to prescribe. HCPs who also visit a brand website following a rep visit are 60% more likely to prescribe.

Within 10 days, a rep meeting followed by a digital exposure is 30% more likely to result in a prescription, and HCPs exposed to digital ads after a speaker program are 25% more likely to prescribe. HCPs who also visit a brand website following a rep visit are 60% more likely to prescribe. An omnichannel commercial model meets HCP needs: Companies connecting data, systems, and KPIs can drive more effective scientific understanding. This coordination better meets HCPs' need for in-depth information in the face of growing therapeutic complexity.

"With today's complex medicines, biopharmas have a new challenge to communicate scientific evidence to HCPs with limited time to do it. A coordinated engagement model, with sales and marketing in lockstep, delivers this in-depth information more effectively," said Aaron Bean, vice president of Veeva commercial business consulting, Europe. "With connected tools and data, commercial organizations can ensure doctors are well informed to help speed treatment adoption."

Companies can learn more about the latest Veeva Pulse findings at Veeva Commercial Summit Europe in Madrid, November 19-21.

About the Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report

Analyzing over 600 million HCP interactions and activities annually from more than 80% of commercial biopharma field teams worldwide, the Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report is the largest industry benchmark of its kind on HCP engagement. The analysis compiles real-time transactional data recorded in Veeva CRM and Veeva data products to deliver a view of engagement activity across life sciences. Indexed by Veeva quarterly, the data will help companies effectively and accurately benchmark performance to set the right, actionable goals for continued growth and impact.

