BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.15 A.M. ET).In the GreenCalifornia BanCorp. (BCAL) is up over 33% at $23.01. Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) is up over 22% at $3.26. BTC Digital Ltd. (BTCT) is up over 20% at $21.18. DLocal Limited (DLO) is up over 16% at $10.51. Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (DSY) is up over 14% at $2.97. Metagenomi, Inc. (MGX) is up over 12% at $2.37. Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (ZCAR) is up over 9% at $7.12. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (RAPT) is up over 8% at $1.70. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) is up over 7% at $19.15. Energy Focus, Inc. (EFOI) is up over 7% at $1.50.In the RedHarrow, Inc. (HROW) is down over 24% at $38.94. Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (CLDI) is down over 19% at $2.71. Ibotta, Inc. (IBTA) is down over 18% at $60.76. ESS Tech, Inc. (GWH) is down over 17% at $7.33. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (TSHA) is down over 17% at $1.82. iCAD, Inc. (ICAD) is down over 15% at $1.97. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (DPCS) is down over 10% at $12.21. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) is down over 9% at $37.21. Inno Holdings Inc. (INHD) is down over 9% at $4.60. Mullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN) is down over 8% at $2.98.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX