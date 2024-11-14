JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX) Thursday reported net income of $3.24 million or $0.03 per share for the third quarter compared with net loss of $1.85 million or $0.04 per share in the same quarter a year ago.Revenue for the quarter increased to $17.96 million from $10.35 million in the previous year.Additionally, the company reported encouraging results from the Phase 1 study evaluating PRX-115 for the treatment of uncontrolled gout.'Preliminary results from this study, being presented today and this week in a late-breaking poster at ACR Convergence 2024, are encouraging and demonstrate the potential of PRX-115 to be a promising uric-acid lowering treatment option for individuals with gout. We are actively planning a phase II clinical trial of PRX-115 in gout patients and expect to initiate the study in the second half of 2025' said Dror Bashan, Protalix's President and Chief Executive Officer.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX