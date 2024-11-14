Allegion Ventures the corporate venture fund of Allegion plc has expanded its strategic portfolio as the lead investor in a Series A funding round for Serenity, a leader in innovative, AI-powered environmental, health and safety (EHS) software solutions.

Serenity offers cloud-based and AI-powered tools that drive safety, compliance and operational efficiency for businesses across the globe ultimately helping protect employee wellbeing while also providing peace of mind to employers. Serenity's capabilities, which can be packaged as ready-to-use solutions for small to midsize businesses or large enterprises, include automated Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) reporting, streamlined safety data management and mobile EHS inspections.

Allegion Ventures Managing Director Bobby Prostko shared that Serenity is a great fit for the Allegion Ventures portfolio, as the company uses innovative technology that goes beyond traditional approaches to help keep people safe.

"Serenity is leveraging modern cloud-based software that is scalable and adaptable, as well as a unique AI copilot that drives actionable EHS insights, ultimately making it easier for organizations to be safer," Prostko said. "We've been very impressed by the Serenity leadership team and the customer experiences they're building to drive new value in this space that's adjacent to Allegion's work in physical security but still very relevant to the future of creating a safer world."

Serenity was founded in 2019 by former ServiceNow experts Peter Oneppo, who now serves as CEO, and Kris Markham, who now serves as chief revenue officer. Oneppo shared that Serenity expects the Series A investment to propel the company into its next phase of growth through accelerated product development, team expansion and increased sales and marketing efforts for new markets.

"Partnering with Allegion Ventures marks a pivotal moment for Serenity," Oneppo said. "Their investment not only validates our mission but accelerates our ability to transform safety and security management with AI-driven solutions. We're committed to helping organizations engage with employees, enhance safety and security, and streamline operations to achieve superior outcomes and gain the peace of mind they deserve."

With this investment, Allegion Ventures will gain a board seat with Serenity, which will be held by Allegion Ventures Principal Jen Sieber.

"As a strategic investor, Allegion Ventures is excited to engage with the Serenity team, leveraging our expertise across a number of target end markets to help build on Serenity's early success," Sieber said.

Terms of the Allegion Ventures deal have not been disclosed.

About Allegion Ventures

Allegion Ventures is the corporate venture fund of Allegion. It invests in and accelerates the growth of companies with innovative technology or software that bridge physical and digital security and create seamless user experiences. For more information, please visit www.AllegionVentures.com.

About Serenity

Serenity is a leader in AI-powered Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) software, delivering flexible, ready-to-use solutions for businesses of all sizes, both within and beyond the ServiceNow ecosystem. Serenity is dedicated to protecting employee well-being, ensuring safety and compliance, and safeguarding brand reputation through our advanced, user-friendly solutions. For more information about Serenity, visit serenityehs.com.

