Touax: Increase of the activity level as of end-September 2024

PRESS RELEASE Paris, 14 November 2024 - 5:45 pm

Increase of the activity level as of end-September 2024

Business volume of €121.5 million over 9 months (+4.3%) 1

Increase in sales of owned equipment (+€3.9 million, +9.2%)

Growth in management activity (+€2.7 million; +39.3%)

At the end of the third quarter 2024, total restated revenue2 from activities amounts to €121.5 million (€121.7 million at constant scope and currency3), compared with €116.5 million at the same period in 2023, up by +€5.0 million supported by sales of owned equipment and syndication fees.

Restated Revenue from activities (*) Q1 2024



Q2 2024



Q3 2024



9 months 2024



Q1 2023



Q2 2023



Q3 2023



9 months 2023



Variation



(in € thousand) Leasing revenue on owned equipment 19,381 18,108 17,524 55,013 17,139 17,510 17,412 52,061 2,952 Ancillary services 3,021 3,939 3,083 10,043 5,031 4,270 5,299 14,600 -4,557 Sales of owned equipment 12,213 15,898 18,806 46,917 13,053 16,895 13,024 42,972 3,945 Total of owned activity 34,615 37,945 39,413 111,973 35,223 38,675 35,735 109,633 2,340 Total of management activity 1,765 6,096 1,683 9,544 1,882 3,272 1,696 6,850 2,694 Other capital gains on disposals 0 5 -1 4 1 1 -1 1 3 Total Others 0 5 -1 4 1 1 -1 1 3 Total Restated Revenue from activities 36,380 44,046 41,095 121,521 37,106 41,948 37,430 116,484 5,037

Owned activity amounts to €112.0 million in the first nine months of the year, including:

€55.0 million for Leasing revenue of owned equipment (+€3.0 million).

€10.0 million for Ancillary services, down by -€4.6 million, mainly on Freight Railcars and River Barges activities.

€46.9 million for Sales of owned equipment, a +€3.9 million increase, due to the good performances of the Containers and Modular Buildings activities.





Management Activity amounts to €9.5 million. With a sustained pace of transactions, syndication fees increase significantly in the Containers, Freight Railcars and River Barges activities, by a total of +€4.6 million. This change is partly offset by the -€1.9 million fall in sales of second-hand containers owned by investors.

ANALYSIS OF CONTRIBUTION BY DIVISION

The Freight Railcars activity remains stable, amounting to €43.0 million (+1.0%) over 9 months:

Owned activity is stable at €40.8 million: increases in leasing revenue from owned equipment (+€1.7 million; +5%) and sale of owned equipment (+€0.3 million) compensate the -€2.1 million decrease of ancillary revenue (from lower volume on maintenance contracts).





The average utilisation rate fell by -2.5 points to 86.2% over the first 9 months in 2024 compared with the same period in 2023.

Thanks to syndications operated during the period, the management activity increases by +€0.5 million to €2.2 million as of end-September 2024.





The River Barges activity slightly decreased to €11.0 million (- €0.5 million) over the period. Leasing activity accounts for a decline of -€2.2 million, impacted by the decrease of ancillary services related to the chartering activity on the Rhine River basin (also leading to a reduction in operating expenses for an almost equivalent level). However, management activity rose by +€1.7 million.

The Containers activity posts an increase of +€2.4 million (+4.8%) compared with the same period in 2023. While the leasing revenue of owned equipment rose by +€1.4 million, benefiting from new investments and the increase of average utilisation rates (+2.0 points compared with 2023 first 9 months, to 96.8% as of end-September 2024), ancillary services (pick-up charges) fall by -€0.5 million. Sales of owned equipment increase by +€1.0 million over the period (mainly due to the container trading business), from €30.2 million to €31.2 million.

The management activity is up +€0.5 million to €5.6 million, with a mix of syndication fees increasing and commissions on sales of investor equipment decreasing (lower availability for sale due to higher average utilisation rates, and unfavourable comparison with a significant transaction accounted in June 2023).

Revenue from the Modular Buildings activity, presented under "Miscellaneous", continues to grow in 2024, reaching €15.1 million over the period, a strong increase compared with end-September 2023 (+ €2.7 million, +21.3%), driven by the need for rapid and low-carbon constructions.

Restated Revenue from activities Q1 2024



Q2 2024



Q3 2024



9 months 2024



Q1 2023



Q2 2023



Q3 2023



9 months 2023



Variation



(in € thousand) Leasing revenue on owned equipment 12,234 12,125 11,978 36,337 11,124 11,615 11,857 34,596 1,741 Ancillary services 1,137 1,555 1,203 3,895 1,938 1,937 2,082 5,957 -2,062 Sales of owned equipment 136 332 143 611 76 132 133 341 270 Total of owned activity 13,507 14,012 13,324 40,843 13,138 13,684 14,072 40,894 -51 Total of management activity 746 882 542 2,170 538 553 586 1,677 493 Total Freight railcars 14,253 14,894 13,866 43,013 13,676 14,237 14,658 42,571 442 Leasing revenue on owned equipment 1,749 1,908 1,824 5,481 1,878 1,886 1,880 5,644 -163 Ancillary services 1,196 1,311 1,282 3,789 2,072 1,629 2,090 5,791 -2,002 Sales of owned equipment 1 0 0 1 0 5 0 5 -4 Total of owned activity 2,946 3,219 3,106 9,271 3,950 3,520 3,970 11,440 -2,169 Total of management activity 32 1,674 55 1,761 11 14 20 45 1,716 Total River Barges 2,978 4,893 3,161 11,032 3,961 3,534 3,990 11,485 -453 Leasing revenue on owned equipment 5,393 4,072 3,717 13,182 4,133 4,004 3,671 11,808 1,374 Ancillary services 688 1,073 598 2,359 1,021 704 1,127 2,852 -493 Sales of owned equipment 8,955 9,365 12,861 31,181 10,211 10,949 8,994 30,154 1,027 Total of owned activity 15,036 14,510 17,176 46,722 15,365 15,657 13,792 44,814 1,908 Total of management activity 987 3,540 1,086 5,613 1,333 2,705 1,090 5,128 485 Total Containers 16,023 18,050 18,262 52,335 16,698 18,362 14,882 49,942 2,393 Leasing revenue on owned equipment 5 3 5 13 4 5 4 13 0 Sales of owned equipment 3,121 6,201 5,802 15,124 2,766 5,809 3,897 12,472 2,652 Total of owned activity 3,126 6,204 5,807 15,137 2,770 5,814 3,901 12,485 2,652 Other capital gains on disposals 0 5 -1 4 1 1 -1 1 3 Total Others 0 5 -1 4 1 1 -1 1 3 Total Miscellaneous and eliminations 3,126 6,209 5,806 15,141 2,771 5,815 3,900 12,486 2,655 Total Restated Revenue from activities 36,380 44,046 41,095 121,521 37,106 41,948 37,430 116,484 5,037

OUTLOOK

Our average utilisation rates over 2024 first 9 months (86.2% for the Freight Railcars, 97.5% for the River Barges and 96.8% for the Containers) demonstrate the recurrence of the TOUAX's business model and the resilience of the economies where we operate.

Our activities should grow overall, except in Europe that is impacted by the slowdown in its manufacturing activities, particularly in Germany.

The Asset Management business on behalf of third-party investors continues to grow, driven by the investor's interest in leasing investments strategies for tangible assets linked to transport infrastructure.

With its expertise in the intermodal, rail and river transport sectors, TOUAX is at the heart of sustainable transport and continues to increase its commitment to Corporate and Social Responsibility, for a low-carbon economy.

UPCOMING EVENTS

20 March 2025: Press Release on 2024 annual results (French / English)





20 March 2025: Presentation of 2024 annual results in Paris (in French)





21 March 2025: Presentation of 2024 annual results (video conference in English)





12 June 2025: Annual General Meeting





TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis worldwide, both on its own account and for investors. With €1.2 billion of assets under management, TOUAX is one of the leading European players in the leasing of such equipment.

TOUAX is listed on the EURONEXT stock market in Paris - Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN code: FR0000033003) - and is listed on the CAC® Small, CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext©PEA-PME 150 indices.

For further information please visit: www.touax.com

Contacts :

TOUAXSEITOSEI - ACTIFIN

Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI Ghislaine Gasparetto

touax@touax.com ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com

www.touax.com Tel : +33 1 56 88 11 22 +33 1 46 96 18 00

APPENDIX

Accounting presentation of revenue from activities

Revenue from activities Q1 2024



Q2 2024



Q3 2024



9 months 2024



Q1 2023



Q2 2023



Q3 2023



9 months 2023



(in € thousand) Leasing revenue on owned equipment 19,381 18,108 17,524 55,013 17,139 17,510 17,412 52,061 Ancillary services 3,644 4,522 3,884 12,050 6,436 5,201 6,236 17,873 Sales of owned equipment 12,213 15,898 18,806 46,917 13,053 16,895 13,024 42,972 Total of owned activity 35,238 38,528 40,214 113,980 36,628 39,606 36,672 112,906 Total of management activity 9,887 13,631 9,213 32,731 10,718 12,053 9,937 32,708 Other capital gains on disposals 0 5 -1 4 1 1 0 1 Total Others 0 5 -1 4 1 1 0 1 Total Revenue from activities 45,125 52,164 49,426 146,715 47,347 51,660 46,609 145,615

Table showing the transition from summary accounting presentation to restated presentation:

Revenue from activities 9M 2024



Retreatment



Retreated 9M 2023



Retreatment



Retreated (in € thousand) 9M 2024 9M 2023 Leasing revenue on owned equipment 55,013 55,013 52,061 52,061 Ancillary services 12,050 -2,007 10,043 17,873 -3,273 14,600 Sales of owned equipment 46,917 46,917 42,972 42,972 Total of owned activity 113,980 -2,007 111,973 112,906 -3,273 109,633 Total of management activity 32,731 -23,187 9,544 32,708 -25,858 6,850 Other capital gains on disposals 4 4 1 1 Total Others 4 0 4 1 0 1 Total Revenue from activities 146,715 -25,194 121,521 145,615 -29,131 116,484





1 Business volume is equivalent to the restated revenue from activities

2 The key indicators in the Group's activity report are presented differently from the IFRS income statement, to enable an understanding of the activities' performance. As such, no distinction is made in third-party management, which is presented solely in agent form. This presentation has no impact on operational EBITDA, operating income, or net income. The accounting presentation of revenue from activities is presented in the appendix to the press release.

3 Based on a comparable structure and average exchange rates at 30 September 2023

