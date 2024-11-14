Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Investment in die Zukunft: Absoluter Geheimtipp - diese Aktie beschleunigt deine Renditechancen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
14.11.24
09:59 Uhr
1,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5001,83019:02
Dow Jones News
14.11.2024 18:49 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
14-Nov-2024 / 17:16 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
14 November 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               14 November 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      123,716 
Highest price paid per share:         130.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          126.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 128.2552p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 331,551,513 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (331,551,513) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      128.2552p                    123,716

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
252              128.00          09:59:30         00310546264TRLO1     XLON 
195              128.00          10:00:13         00310546435TRLO1     XLON 
833              128.00          10:03:39         00310546526TRLO1     XLON 
3180              128.00          10:03:39         00310546527TRLO1     XLON 
400              128.00          10:10:54         00310546682TRLO1     XLON 
536              128.00          10:10:54         00310546683TRLO1     XLON 
300              128.00          10:11:48         00310546689TRLO1     XLON 
800              128.00          10:19:00         00310546816TRLO1     XLON 
270              128.00          10:19:45         00310546836TRLO1     XLON 
718              127.50          10:25:04         00310546934TRLO1     XLON 
67               127.50          10:25:08         00310546944TRLO1     XLON 
785              127.50          10:25:08         00310546945TRLO1     XLON 
356              127.50          10:25:08         00310546946TRLO1     XLON 
362              127.50          10:25:08         00310546947TRLO1     XLON 
852              127.50          10:25:08         00310546948TRLO1     XLON 
1615              127.50          10:30:08         00310547085TRLO1     XLON 
414              127.50          10:30:17         00310547090TRLO1     XLON 
1200              127.50          10:35:26         00310547202TRLO1     XLON 
947              127.50          10:35:26         00310547203TRLO1     XLON 
800              127.50          10:35:58         00310547236TRLO1     XLON 
770              127.50          10:35:58         00310547237TRLO1     XLON 
947              127.50          10:35:58         00310547238TRLO1     XLON 
769              127.50          10:35:58         00310547239TRLO1     XLON 
3255              127.50          10:36:07         00310547247TRLO1     XLON 
72               127.50          10:36:10         00310547248TRLO1     XLON 
3301              127.50          10:36:10         00310547249TRLO1     XLON 
86               127.50          10:39:55         00310547313TRLO1     XLON 
1000              127.50          10:39:55         00310547314TRLO1     XLON 
478              127.50          10:44:59         00310547442TRLO1     XLON 
369              128.50          11:22:01         00310548680TRLO1     XLON 
791              128.50          12:53:33         00310551898TRLO1     XLON 
802              128.00          12:53:43         00310551901TRLO1     XLON 
1604              128.00          12:53:43         00310551902TRLO1     XLON 
489              128.00          12:53:45         00310551908TRLO1     XLON 
502              128.00          12:53:45         00310551909TRLO1     XLON 
787              127.50          12:53:47         00310551910TRLO1     XLON 
359              127.50          12:59:53         00310552069TRLO1     XLON 
428              127.50          12:59:53         00310552070TRLO1     XLON 
359              127.50          13:01:31         00310552106TRLO1     XLON 
428              127.50          13:01:31         00310552107TRLO1     XLON 
839              127.50          13:31:27         00310552948TRLO1     XLON 
58               127.00          13:31:42         00310552950TRLO1     XLON 
718              127.00          13:31:42         00310552951TRLO1     XLON 
778              126.50          13:41:21         00310553187TRLO1     XLON 
778              126.50          13:41:21         00310553188TRLO1     XLON 
2993              126.50          13:41:21         00310553189TRLO1     XLON 
771              126.50          13:41:21         00310553190TRLO1     XLON 
213              128.00          13:49:32         00310553403TRLO1     XLON 
2468              128.00          13:49:42         00310553408TRLO1     XLON 
13               128.00          13:49:42         00310553409TRLO1     XLON 
215              128.00          13:49:43         00310553410TRLO1     XLON 
85               128.00          13:51:49         00310553445TRLO1     XLON 
752              128.00          13:51:49         00310553446TRLO1     XLON 
775              128.00          14:02:35         00310553677TRLO1     XLON 
11721             128.00          14:02:35         00310553678TRLO1     XLON 
801              128.00          14:03:59         00310553705TRLO1     XLON 
3000              128.00          14:04:00         00310553706TRLO1     XLON 
1015              128.00          14:04:00         00310553707TRLO1     XLON 
8206              128.00          14:04:00         00310553708TRLO1     XLON 
899              128.00          14:04:40         00310553726TRLO1     XLON 
109              128.00          14:04:54         00310553732TRLO1     XLON 
183              128.00          14:04:54         00310553733TRLO1     XLON 
610              128.00          14:04:54         00310553734TRLO1     XLON 
873              128.00          14:05:13         00310553742TRLO1     XLON 
852              128.00          14:05:46         00310553749TRLO1     XLON 
840              128.00          14:08:20         00310553828TRLO1     XLON 
840              128.00          14:16:59         00310554417TRLO1     XLON 
849              128.00          14:17:30         00310554425TRLO1     XLON 
851              128.00          14:17:57         00310554435TRLO1     XLON 
840              128.00          14:23:34         00310554650TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2024 12:16 ET (17:16 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.