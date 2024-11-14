Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Investment in die Zukunft: Absoluter Geheimtipp - diese Aktie beschleunigt deine Renditechancen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 876736 | ISIN: FR0000039091 | Ticker-Symbol: 0R7
Stuttgart
14.11.24
10:59 Uhr
920,00 Euro
-31,00
-3,26 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROBERTET SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROBERTET SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
913,00933,0019:04
Actusnews Wire
14.11.2024 18:53 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EVOLUTION OF ROBERTET'S SHAREHOLDING

Finanznachrichten News

Grasse, 14 November 2024 - Robertet, a world leader in natural ingredients for fragrances and flavors, sees its shareholder base reshaped with a strengthening of Maubert SA's position, and a stabilization of its capital structure through the entry of the Fonds Stratégique de Participations and Peugeot Invest. This evolution follows the announcement today by dsm-firmenich regarding the initiation of an accelerated book-building process aimed at selling shares representing circa 5% of Robertet's capital to institutional investors.

Subject to the success of this accelerated book-building process:

  • the Fonds Stratégique de Participations and Peugeot Invest have committed to acquiring a total of 102,000 investment certificates (representing 4.5% of the capital) and up to 229,076 shares (representing approximately 10.0% of the capital) from dsm-firmenich, each for half;
  • Maubert SA, the holding company which controls Robertet, has committed to acquiring 15,007 investment certificates (representing 0.7% of the capital) from dsm-firmenich.

The Maubert family fully supports the entry of the Fonds Stratégique de Participations and Peugeot Invest into the share capital. If these acquisitions are completed, Maubert SA, the Fonds Stratégique de Participations, and Peugeot Invest have agreed:

  • to grant the Fonds Stratégique de Participations and Peugeot Invest the ability to reconstitute ordinary shares from their investment certificates, starting in 2030, by exchanging some of these investment certificates for voting right certificates held by Maubert SA. The latter will have the alternative option to acquire in cash the investment certificates presented for exchange by the Fonds Stratégique de Participations and Peugeot Invest up to approximately 1% of the capital each.[1]
  • to conclude a shareholder agreement constituting a concerted action (action de concert) towards Robertet, under the condition precedent of obtaining an exemption from the Financial Markets Authority from the obligation to file a public offer. This agreement would include the following key stipulations:

(i) representation of the Fonds Stratégique de Participations and Peugeot Invest on Robertet's board of directors as independents, with one seat each, alongside a majority of directors appointed by Maubert SA;

(ii) the commitment of the Fonds Stratégique de Participations and Peugeot Invest to waive the acquisition of part of their double voting rights after the statutory period of 5 years, in order to preserve, as needed, the majority of voting rights of Maubert SA, without however reducing their individual participations below 5% of the voting rights; and

(iii) no other constraints would be imposed on the exercise by each party of its voting rights.

***

About the Robertet Group

Robertet SA was founded in Grasse in 1850 and is the world leader in natural products. Based in France and majority family-owned since its creation, the Robertet Group is still controlled by the Maubert family and is the only fragrance, flavor and natural ingredient company that is fully integrated throughout the entire creative process, from source to final fragrance or flavor. Today, the Robertet Group is represented in more than 50 countries, has more than 2,400 employees worldwide and offers its customers a range of over 1,700 natural materials and bespoke products created in one of its 15 global creation centers. In 2023, the Robertet Group recorded total net sales exceeding €720 million.

www.robertet.com

[1]An ordinary share corresponds to the combination of an investment certificate and a voting right certificate.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nGlplpuaZZiWypptasuammOUamuUlGHFaZfHyGVtlZ7GbGpllGdlacXLZnFpnG5v
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88799-press-release-english-translation-14.11.24-v217440866.1.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.