Consolidated revenue of €3.4m at the end of September 2024

Cash position of €4.1m before receipt of IRIS Pharma's CIR (€610k) as of September 30, 2024

Live broadcast of the General Meeting on November 28, 2024, at 2.00 pm CET

Regulatory News:

ABIONYX Pharma, (FR0012616852 ABNX eligible for PEA PME),a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies based on the recombinant human apolipoprotein apoA-I, today provides an update on its business and its cash position as of September 30, 2024.

Selected financial information (IFRS)

€m Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Revenue from biotech activity 0.00 0.00 Revenue from IRIS Pharma 3.41 3.60 Total revenue 3.41 3.60 Other revenue income and revenue 0.00 0.00 Total revenue income and revenue 3.41 3.60 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 4.06 1.70

ABIONYX Pharma recorded consolidated a quarterly revenue of €3.41m for the third quarter of 2024, as no studies were commissioned from IRIS Pharma during this quarter. With regard to the discovery and development of innovative therapies designed to improve patients' lives, the Company did not generate any revenue in this quarter, as ABIONYX Pharma continues to provide its bioproduct free of charge as part of its compassionate access applications.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company's cash position reached €4.1m, before the reimbursement of Iris Pharma's CIR (€0.6m).

The Company reminds that a Combined General Meeting (Ordinary and Extraordinary) will be held on November 28, 2024 at 2 pm CET, the main resolutions proposed of which will concern the appointment of three new directors, the facilitation of the Company's development and shareholder loyalty in order to take advantage of the opportunities introduced by law no. 2024-537 of June 13, 2024, aimed at boosting company financing and the attractiveness of France.

Shareholders wishing to follow the General Meeting but unable to attend in person are invited to log on to the following link: https://app.livestorm.co/newcap-1/retransmission-en-direct-de-lassemblee-generale-mixte-dabionyx-le-28-novembre-2024?type=detailed

As a reminder, will not allow remote voting or questions. Further information on this General Meeting, and in particular on shareholder voting procedures, is available at www.abionyx.com.

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a next-generation biotech company focused on developing innovative medicines for diseases where there is no effective or existing treatment, even the rarest ones. The company expedites the development of novel therapeutics through an extensive expertise in lipid science and a differentiated apoA-I-based technology platform. ABIONYX Pharma is committed to radically improving treatment outcomes in Sepsis and critical care.

