ABIONYX Pharma (FR0012616852 ABNX PEA PME eligible), next-generation biopharma dedicated to the development of innovative biomedicines based on recombinant apolipoprotein apoA-I for the treatment of the most severe inflammatory diseases,today announced that CIC Market Solutions, part of Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale, one of Europe's leading banking groups, has initiated coverage of its stock.

In its initial coverage study published on March 20, 2025, CIC Market Solutions initiated coverage of the stock with a Buy recommendation.

About CIC Market Solutions -Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale

CIC Market Solutions is the business unit of Crédit Industriel et Commercial (CIC) in charge of market activities for clients of Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale. It offers market financing, investment and risk management solutions, along with asset servicing solutions for corporates and financial institutions. CIC is a subsidiary of Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale, one of Europe's main banking groups.

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a next-generation biopharma company dedicated to the development of innovative biomedicines for the most severe inflammatory diseases for which there is no effective or existing treatment, even in the rarest indications. The company accelerates the development of breakthrough therapies thanks to in-depth expertise in lipid science and a technological platform based on recombinant apoA-I. ABIONYX Pharma is committed to radically improving the results of sepsis treatments and intensive care.

