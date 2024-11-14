AGFA HealthCare Expands the Enterprise Imaging Platform to Cardiology at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital

Breaking down the silos between departments opens up an exciting new level of efficiency, cost savings, communication, and faster, more informed decision-making.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / AGFA HealthCare, a global leader and pioneer in care delivery and Enterprise Imaging (EI) technology, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its Enterprise Imaging Platform into the cardiology department at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center (ZSFG). Building on the successful implementation of the AGFA HealthCare EI Platform for Radiology, this expansion now equips cardiologists with around-the-clock diagnostic reporting and faster decision-making capabilities.









Since extending the AGFA HealthCare Enterprise Imaging (AGFA EI) footprint, ZSFG has observed notable clinical and cost-saving benefits. These include:

Enabling care providers to access more imaging studies from a patient on a single unified view.

Accelerate diagnosis with AI-powered precision

Effortless access to complete patient records

Streamline workflows to optimize your processes to save valuable time and increase efficiency

Click here to view Dr. Sithu Win as he discusses the value of integrating AGFA EI across the two departments.

Enhancing Workflow and Diagnostics

"By integrating the EI platforms, our radiologists, cardiologists, and other specialists can now access comprehensive patient imaging records -- both imaging data and clinical data -- and discuss imaging studies much quicker than ever before," says Dr. Sithu Win, Cardiologist?and Director of Echocardiography at ZSFG. "This integration has really sped up our workflow and enhanced our decision-making abilities, leading to better-informed treatment planning, which ultimately improves the delivery of patient care," he says. "Additionally, from a cost perspective, this software integrates seamlessly with our EPIC® EMR, allowing us to continue using our existing EPIC CUPID® reporting module without incurring additional expenses for a new reporting solution."

Expanding and adopting AGFA HealthCare's Enterprise Imaging Platform across departments empowers hospitals to leverage the full power of Enterprise Imaging. A unified EI platform reduces the number of systems needed, thereby cutting maintenance, operational, and labor costs. Clinicians benefit from a single platform to access relevant information, eliminating the need to switch between systems and making more efficient use of their time -- viewing imaging studies instead of searching for them. Automating the flow of data between the AGFA HealthCare EI platform and the EMR reduces manual data entry -- minimizing human error and freeing up time for clinical staff. Consolidating imaging data enhances data analysis and insights, driving better strategic planning.

AGFA HealthCare Enterprise Imaging delivers a unified imaging ecosystem that provides access to the whole imaging record, which improves the delivery of care and facilitates informed clinical decision-making.

Seamless EPIC EMR integration

Streamline workflow

Complete cardiovascular image access

Enhanced decision-making abilities

Strategic Benefits and Improved Delivery of Patient Care

"At a strategic level, the expansion of our EI Platform helps Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital get closer to their Quadruple Aim goals," says Mark Burgess, AGFA HealthCare President, North America. "Every day, they work hard to enhance their patients' experiences, improving health outcomes, reducing costs, and improving the work lives and productivity of their staff. Our Enterprise Imaging Platform helps us to help them by giving them the tools they need to deliver the best possible care to their patients."

The unified AGFA EI platform at ZSFG improves the patient experience because it reduces the time from diagnosis to treatment, reduces the need for repeat imaging studies -- which decreases radiation exposure and the inconvenience of additional testing -- and fosters trust in their providers and satisfaction with their care.

For Zuckerberg San Francisco General, and for other health systems, the full utilization of Enterprise Imaging is proving to be a significant and promising leap forward in how healthcare organizations operate, how clinicians deliver care, and how patients experience their healthcare journey.

About Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center (ZSFG) is the sole provider of trauma and psychiatric emergency services for the City and County of San Francisco. A comprehensive medical center, ZSFG serves some 100,000 patients per year and provides 20 percent of the city's inpatient care. As San Francisco's public hospital, ZSFG is a member of the San Francisco Health Network, an integrated delivery system operated by the Department of Public Health that provides all levels of care to San Franciscans. ZSFG's mission is to provide quality health care and trauma services with compassion and respect to patients that include the City's most vulnerable. ZSFG is also one of the nation's top academic medical centers, partnering with the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine for clinical training and research.

About AGFA HealthCare

At?AGFA HealthCare, we are transforming the delivery of care -- supporting healthcare professionals across the globe with secure, effective, and sustainable imaging data management. As a company, we are dedicated to our customers, and we have harnessed a value framework of Mission, Vision and Customer Delivery Principles into our routine operations. Through these principles, we commit a consistent high-yield code of conduct to our associates - channeling our experience and aspirations to all of our stakeholders. Our Empowerer profile supports our focus on creating an exceptional experience through the power of technology and is an integral foundation of our company standards.?AGFA HealthCare?is a division of the?Agfa-Gevaert Group. For more information on?AGFA HealthCare, please visit?www.agfahealthcare.com.

AGFA?and the?Agfa?rhombus are registered trademarks of?Agfa-Gevaert N.V.?Belgium?or its affiliates. All rights reserved. CUPID and EPIC are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation. All information contained herein is intended for guidance purposes only, and the characteristics of the products and services described in this publication can be changed at any time without notice. Products and services may not be available for your local area. Please contact your local sales representative for availability information.?AGFA HealthCare?diligently strives to provide as accurate information as possible but shall not be responsible for any typographical error.

Contact Information

Buse Kayar

buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

Jessica Baldry

Global Marketing & Communications Manager, AGFA HealthCare

jessica.baldry@agfa.com

+44 7583 203971

SOURCE: AGFA Healthcare

View the original press release on newswire.com.