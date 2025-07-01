DASA, Latin America's Largest Diagnostic Provider, Selects AGFA HealthCare's Enterprise Imaging Platform in Flagship Agreement

AGFA HealthCare is proud to announce a landmark achievement: the adoption of its Enterprise Imaging Platform by the largest integrated health network in Latin America - and the fifth largest globally.

MORTSEL, BE / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / DASA (Diagnósticos da América S.A.) operates an extensive hospital network across Brazil and Argentina, bringing together more than 40 healthcare provider brands. In 2024, DASA and Amil announced the creation of a joint venture that consolidates 25 hospitals and over 4,400 beds, making DASA the second largest hospital group in Brazil. With 321 branches across Brazil, DASA delivers more than 15.2 million clinical studies per year, serves 55,000 patients daily, and processes around 10 million tests monthly - solidifying its leading role in healthcare delivery across the region.

After a thorough evaluation process, DASA selected AGFA HealthCare's Enterprise Imaging Platform. Key moments in the decision journey included live demonstrations at HIMSS 2024 and JPR 2024, as well as the confidence inspired by AGFA's local partner, Konimagem. A pivotal moment came during reference site visits to customers in Chile, where DASA witnessed the tangible clinical and operational benefits of the Enterprise Imaging Platform. As a long-time user of Picture Archiving Communications systems and Radiology Information Systems, DASA sought to unify its imaging IT ecosystem - replacing five legacy systems with a single, integrated platform.

Given the scope and complexity of the project, deployment has been strategically phased. The initial three-phase implementation is already underway, and plans for 2025 include a potential expansion across the entire DASA network, supporting up to 15 million studies annually.

AGFA HealthCare's next-generation Enterprise Imaging Platform continues to reshape how clinicians harness innovation, whilst delivering a more comfortable and intuitive experience throughout their imaging journey. With advanced capabilities such as Pixel Streaming, Workflow Orchestration, Augmented Intelligence, Interoperability, and Cloud deployment, radiologists benefit from true image fidelity, instant collaboration, and smarter workflows. DASA's adoption of the AGFA HealthCare Enterprise Imaging Platform now positions them as innovation leaders in Latin America, accelerating the shift toward modern, connected care.

Silvio Selvaggio, Regional President for Latin America at AGFA HealthCare, commented:

"Our renewed presence in Brazil, and strong market reputation in Latin America, has instilled deep confidence in our Enterprise Imaging Platform. This trust is built on both measurable customer experiences and our consistent delivery-even in highly complex environments. We are proud to bring such advanced Imaging IT solutions to Brazil and are confident this collaboration with DASA will set a new standard for Enterprise Imaging in the region."

AGFA HealthCare's strategic partner in Brazil, Konimagem, played a pivotal role in this success. Their deep understanding of the Brazilian healthcare landscape, strong relationships, and active engagement with DASA were instrumental. The AGFA HealthCare/Konimagem alliance remains a key driver of regional growth; this achievement stands as a testament to our shared vision and collaborative spirit.

We warmly welcome DASA to TeamAGFA and look forward to a long and prosperous collaboration with this esteemed healthcare leader.

About AGFA HealthCare

At AGFA HealthCare, we are transforming the delivery of care - supporting healthcare professionals across the globe with secure, effective, and sustainable imaging data management. As a company, we are dedicated to our customers, and we have harnessed a value framework of Mission, Vision and Customer Delivery Principles into our routine operations. Through these principles, we commit a consistent high-yield code of conduct to our associates - channeling our experience and aspirations to all of our stakeholders. Our Empowerer profile supports our focus on creating an exceptional experience through the power of technology and is an integral foundation to our company standards. AGFA HealthCare is a division of the Agfa-Gevaert Group. For more information on AGFA HealthCare, please visit www.agfahealthcare.com.

