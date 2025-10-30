AGFA HealthCare at RSNA 2025: Empowering Clinicians. Elevating Enterprise Imaging

At this year's RSNA 2025 Annual Meeting (November 30 - December 4, McCormick Place, Booth #2565), AGFA HealthCare will highlight what truly drives transformation in medical imaging: clinicians.

CARLSTADT, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / While technology enables progress, AGFA HealthCare's focus remains on the radiologists, technologists, and IT leaders who rely on imaging to improve lives. Through its Center Stage keynote, two Lunch & Learn sessions, and Peer-to-Peer sessions, the company will showcase how partnership, expertise, and innovation intersect to help healthcare organizations stay in rhythm - supporting clinicians as they diagnose, decision-makers as they deliver strategy, and IT teams as they keep everything flowing.

"When technology truly works for clinicians, it becomes invisible - it empowers them to perform to their highest potential," said Nathalie McCaughley, President, AGFA HealthCare. "That's the power of our Enterprise Imaging Platform: it operates seamlessly behind the scenes allowing clinicians to remain in the flow - diagnosing, collaborating, caring - while IT leaders gain the clarity and control they need to advance their organizations. Whether it's giving radiologists more time to focus on clinical insights, enabling cardiologists to access imaging wherever they are or helping CIOs simplify complexity, our mission is the same: to empower care teams to focus on what matters most."

AGFA HealthCare's RSNA events include:

Center Stage - "From Complexity to Clarity: Redefining the Imaging Experience"

Sunday, November 30 at 12:00 PM | Center Stage

Speakers: Nathalie McCaughley, President, AGFA HealthCare; Rob Mayer, Chief Product Officer, AGFA HealthCare

This session explores how imaging can evolve beyond fragmented workflows, cognitive overload, and technology fatigue to deliver a seamless, human-centered experience. McCaughley and Mayer will share how streaming, workflow orchestration, augmented intelligence, and specialty workspaces converge with a cloud-powered platform to simplify complexity and unify the imaging journey. The result: radiologists can focus on patients, not platforms, where empathy, usability, and trust shape every interaction.

Lunch & Learn - Real Stories, Real Partnership

Monday, December 1 at 12:00 PM

Radiology Rewired, Imaging Elevated, Experience Transformed

Panelists include:

Dr. Anjum Ahmed, Chief Medical Officer, AGFA HealthCare

Dr. Kal Clark, Associate Professor Clinical and Vice Chair of Informatics, UT Health San Antonio

Dr. Rajeev Nowrangi, Director Radiology Imaging Informatics, Loma Linda University Health

Dr. Usama Al Bastaki, Chair of Medical Imaging, Dubai Health

This Lunch & Learn session examines how imaging teams are adapting to increasing demands, complex workflows, and clinician burnout through modern Enterprise Imaging. Today's AGFA HealthCare Enterprise Imaging platform-streaming-enabled, intelligently orchestrated, AI-augmented, and cloud-powered-is already enhancing focus, collaboration, and turnaround times for radiologists. Attendees will learn from their peers how Enterprise Imaging not only alleviates current pressures but also builds a scalable, human-centered ecosystem that serves as the digital backbone of healthcare, connecting specialties, empowering clinicians, engaging patients, and redefining imaging's role in diagnosis, treatment, and population health.

Wednesday, December 3 at 12:00 PM

Enterprise Imaging in the Cloud: What's Working, What's Next

Moderator: Charles Morris, Director of Enterprise Imaging Strategy, AGFA HealthCare

Panelists include:

Ash Dhar, Global Medical Imaging Leader, AWS

Steven Johnson, Senior Director of Information Technology, Tampa General Hospital

Dr. Peter Strouhal, FRCR-accredited experienced radiologist, Medical Director, Alliance Medical

Audrius Polikaitis, PhD, Chief Information Officer, UI Health

Scott Boutilier, Cloud Solutions Architect, AGFA HealthCare

This session turns buzzwords into reality. Attendees will hear firsthand how healthcare organizations are adopting the cloud without disrupting clinical flow, and how working in parallel with trusted partners keeps business and patient care moving in sync.

"Our customers want more than a platform; they want a partner who gets what a 'good day' feels like," said Charles Morris. "That means we listen, we anticipate, and we stay close - because that's what trust looks like in healthcare."

Experience Partnership in Action - Booth #2565

AGFA HealthCare's RSNA booth will feature hands-on demos, 1:1 Peer-to-Peer sessions, and an open invitation with our clients to discuss real-world challenges - from AI orchestration to hybrid deployment. Visitors are also invited to join AGFA's Belgian Beer Reception on Tuesday, December 2, at 3:30 PM for an informal networking event celebrating community and collaboration in imaging.

Press Invitation

Members of the media attending RSNA 2025 are invited to meet with AGFA HealthCare executives, subject matter experts, and potentially customers throughout the week. Interviews and booth briefings can be scheduled by contacting Linda Kelley at Linda@DFKPR.com or Kara Clarke at kara.clarke@agfa.com.

About AGFA HealthCare

At AGFA HealthCare, we are transforming the delivery of care - supporting healthcare professionals across the globe with secure, effective, and sustainable imaging data management. As a company, we are dedicated to our customers, and we have harnessed a value framework of Mission, Vision and Customer Delivery Principles into our routine operations. Through these principles, we commit a consistent high-yield code of conduct to our associates - channeling our experience and aspirations to all of our stakeholders. Our Empowerer profile supports our focus on creating an exceptional experience through the power of technology and is an integral foundation to our company standards. AGFA HealthCare is a division of the Agfa-Gevaert Group. For more information on AGFA HealthCare, please visit www.agfahealthcare.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

AGFA and the Agfa rhombus are registered trademarks of Agfa-Gevaert N.V. Belgium or its affiliates. All rights reserved. All information contained herein is intended for guidance purposes only, and the characteristics of the products and services described in this publication can be changed at any time without notice. Products and services may not be available for your local area. Please contact your local sales representative for availability information. AGFA HealthCare diligently strives to provide as accurate information as possible but shall not be responsible for any typographical error.

Contact Information

Jessica Baldry

Global Marketing & Communications Manager, AGFA HealthCare

jessica.baldry@agfa.com

+44 7583 203971

Kara Clarke

Director of Marketing North America

kara.clarke@agfa.com

Viviane Dictus

Corporate Press Relations

viviane.dictus@agfa.com

+32 3 444 71 24

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/agfa-healthcare-at-rsna-2025-empowering-clinicians.-elevating-enterpr-1093361