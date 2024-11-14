WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A study published in JAMA Psychiatry suggested that the weight loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy may be beneficial for people struggling with excessive alcohol consumption.The study, involving nearly 228,000 individuals, examined GLP-1 drugs, which include tirzepatide and semaglutide, a key ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy.Of the total participants, who suffered from alcohol use disorder and Type 2 diabetes, 58.5 percent experienced hospitalization due to alcohol addiction.However, the drugs 'substantially decreased' the risk of hospitalization with only about 220 cases being reported among the participants taking semaglutide.'These medications are very promising,' Lorenzo Leggio, a clinical investigator and section chief at the National Institute on Drug Abuse and National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism said to USA Today.'But we haven't really reached the point to say, 'Yes, they work.' They may work,' Leggio added, highlighting the need of further research before jumping into final conclusion.Previously, scientists had found that Wegovy and Ozempic reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and COVID-19 deaths.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX