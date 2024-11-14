Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2024) - Britannia Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: BLAB) (FSE: L020) ("Britannia" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on November 12, 2024, in Toronto (the "Meeting").

All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

Electing each of Scott Secord, Peter Shippen and Greg Taylor as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year;



Re-appointing Zeifmans LLP as the auditor of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders and authorizing the board of directors to fix their remuneration; and



Re-approving the Company's omnibus equity compensation plan.

About Britannia Life Sciences Inc.

Britannia Life Sciences Inc. is focused on introducing cutting-edge technologies into the traditional laboratory and regulatory platforms to power data-driven insights to improve the outcomes of its customers. Britannia's services, including product formulations, safety assessments, analytical and microbiological testing, global compliance, and consumer evaluations are offered to companies ranging from multinationals to startups particularly in the cosmetics, food, and wellness industries. Britannia also provides geochemical testing and analysis to the natural resources industry through its subsidiary Britannia Mining Solutions. Britannia Mining Solutions operates a geochemical laboratory in the United States and is in the process of rolling out 12 PhotonAssayTM machines globally, the first two of which have been installed and commissioned to-date.

Britannia's head office is located at 120 Adelaide Street West, Suite 2400, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 1T1.

