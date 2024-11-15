Precise Biometrics AB: Strong Growth And Significantly Improved Earnings

Interim Report January - September 2024

THIRD QUARTER

? Net sales totaled SEK 22.8 (17.7) million

? EBITDA totaled SEK 6.8 (-1.1) million

? The operating profit/loss (EBIT) totaled SEK 1.2 (-7.3) million

? Earnings for the period totaled SEK 1.4 (-7.7) million

? Earnings per share before and after dilution totaled SEK 0.02 (-0.10)

? Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK 3.3 (-7.5) million

? ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) at the end of the period was SEK 18.4 (17.8) million

INTERIM PERIOD, JANUARY - SEPTEMBER

? Net sales totaled SEK 65.1 (54.8) million

? EBITDA totaled SEK 9.9 (-2.3) million

? The operating profit/loss (EBIT) totaled SEK -7.3 (-21.0) million

? Earnings for the period totaled SEK -7.1 (-21.4) million

? Earnings per share before and after dilution totaled SEK -0.09 (-0.27)

? Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK 4.3 (-8.0) million

? ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) at the end of the period was SEK 18.4 (17.8) million

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

? Precise and Infineon Technologies signed a joint product agreement for the automotive industry

? Precise launched its fraud prevention software, BioLive, in new verticals

? Precise made a presentation at Redeye's CyberSecurity and Autotech Event

? Precise showcased its IT security solutions at GSX 2024 in Florida

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE INTERIM PERIOD

? Precise presented vehicle solutions at the Infineon Preferred Design House Event

? Precise showcased its security solutions at Skydd 2024

? Precise signed an agreement with Crunchfish in respect of software for hand gestures

PRESENTATION AND Q&A

Precise Biometrics has published a video in connection with this interim report, which includes an interview with CEO Joakim Nydemark. The video is available on the Investor Relations page: https://precisebiometrics.com/investors/



The material in the video is designed to complement the report and provide additional depth and better understanding of the stock market for the company's business operations.



The company also invites you to a live Q&A that starts at 1:00 PM (CET), on November 15, 2024, which can be accessed here: https://www.youtube.com/live/WPvlZX6KY0Y'si=_gSZ6S8DmtYIP3nS

Questions can be asked directly in the chat function or submitted in advance to investor@precisebiometrics.com

JOAKIM NYDEMARK, CEO, COMMENTS:

"Through a continued focus on sales activities, the launch of new offerings and amazing efforts in our customer projects, we are continuing our growth journey and increased sales during the quarter by 29% to SEK 22.8 million, compared with the corresponding period last year. For the first time since 2020, we can also report a positive operating profit (EBIT) of SEK 1.2 (-7.3) million for the quarter, and an EBITDA of SEK 6.8 million, making this the fourth consecutive quarter with a positive EBITDA. Moreover, the need for biometric security solutions continues to increase, and we feel that our offerings in the areas of biometrics and cyber security are more relevant than ever."

Contacts

Joakim Nydemark, CEO

E-mail: joakim.nydemark@precisebiometrics.com

About Us

Precise Biometrics AB (publ) ("Precise"), is a global pioneer biometrics and cybersecurity. The biometric recognition solution suite today includes fingerprint, face, and palm recognition algorithm products along with turnkey solutions for visitor management (YOUNiQ Visit - EastCoast Visit in Sweden) and biometric access management (YOUNiQ Access).

Precise's premium biometric recognition solutions is used in mobiles, laptops, security tokens and smart looks, as well as automotive applications for in-car payments, driver authentication, and personalized settings and access. Precise also offer visitor management and physical biometric access control solutions.

Precise operates through two business units, Digital Identity and Biometric Technologies, and the company has offices in Lund (HQ) and Stockholm, Sweden, Potsdam NY, USA, Seoul, South Korea, Taipei, Taiwan, and Shanghai, China. Precise is a public company with shares listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (PREC). Learn more at www.precisebiometrics.com.

This information is information that Precise Biometrics is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-11-15 08:00 CET.