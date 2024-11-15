Kancera AB: Interim Report Third Quarter 2024, July 1 - September 30

The period in brief - financial summary for the third quarter 2024

Net sales amounted to SEK 0 million (SEK 0 million).

R&D expenses amounted to SEK 10,2 million (SEK 9,2 million).

Operating loss for the quarter amounted to SEK -11,5 million (SEK -10,5 million).

Loss after financial items for the quarter amounted to SEK -11,1 million (SEK -10,7 million).

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter amounted to SEK -0,09 (SEK -0,13).

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter amounted to SEK -17,8 million (SEK -8,8 million).

Equity on September 30, 2024 amounted to SEK 71,9 million (SEK 66,1 million) or SEK 0,59 (SEK 0,81) per share.

The equity/assets ratio on September 30, 2024 was 93 percent (84 percent).

Cash and cash equivalents on September 30, 2024 amounted to SEK 57,9 million (SEK 58,2 million).

Financial summary for the full period January 1-September 30 2024

Net sales amounted to SEK 0 million (SEK 0 million).

R&D expenses amounted to SEK 31,5 million (SEK 40,9 million).

Operating loss for the quarter amounted to SEK -36,3 million (SEK -46,1 million).

Loss after financial items for the quarter amounted to SEK -34,9 million (SEK -46,4 million).

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter amounted to SEK -0,31 (SEK -0,57).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -47,0 million (SEK -42,5 million).

Significant events during the third quarter 2024

Kancera reported that the first part of the ongoing KANDOVA-study, phase Ib, has been successfully completed and that the second part, phase IIa, has been initiated.

Kancera reported that the statistical analysis and the analysis of potential drug interaction effects have been finalized in the KAND145 phase I study.

Kancera reported that detailed analyses of data in the FRACTAL-study support the previously reported positive top-line results and that the results were presented at the European Society of Cardiology's annual conference in London on September 2.

Significant events after the end of the period

Kancera has announced that the company is focusing its business and development of KAND567 and KAND145 to the field of cardiovascular diseases.

Kancera has reported that the patient recruitment in the ongoing clinical study in ovarian cancer (KANDOVA) is stopped.

Kancera has reported that Robert Edfors is appointed as Chief Medical Officer.

About Kancera AB (publ)

Kancera is developing a new class of drugs for treatment of inflammation and cancer through its candidate drugs KAND567 and KAND145. Kancera's candidate drugs are targeting the fractalkine axis, which controls specific disease promoting immune cells with high precision. The stock is traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

For further information

Please refer the presentation of the 2024 Q3 Interim Report, available on Kancera's website: www.kancera.com/en/investor-relations/presentations/

or contact:

ir@kancera.com or phone: +46 (0)8-5012 60 80