WKN: 876736 | ISIN: FR0000039091 | Ticker-Symbol: 0R7
Frankfurt
15.11.24
08:29 Uhr
900,00 Euro
-8,00
-0,88 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROBERTET SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROBERTET SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
869,00889,0018:46
Actusnews Wire
15.11.2024 17:23 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ROBERTET: Addendum to the press release of November 15, 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Addendum to the press release of November 15, 2024

The press release " ROBERTET SUCCESSFULLY RESHAPES ITS SHAREHOLDER BASE TO SUPPORT LONG-TERM GROWTH AMBITIONS" issued on November 15, 2024 contained an error on page 4. This error has been modified on the press release that you can find now on Robertet website www.robertet.com.

The agreed exchange ratio between Investment Certificate and Voting Rights Certificate applicable upon exercise of the call option granted to the FSP and Peugeot Invest in 2030 is 8.5 Voting Rights Certificates for 1 Investment Certificate and not the contrary.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xmdpZJuckmuXnXGaYpxsaWhjZ2yXyGWZZ2KZmmlrlsfJmnCTxmqSmsedZnFpnWZp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88813-addendum-to-the-press-release-15.11.24-ok.pdf

