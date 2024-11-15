LA POSTE: Finalisation of the sale of La Poste Telecom

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 15th November 2024

Finalisation of the sale of La Poste Telecom

La Poste Groupe and SFR have today completed the disposal of their shares in La Poste Telecom to Bouygues Telecom.

This transaction secures a long-term partnership between Bouygues Telecom and La Poste Groupe and will allow La Poste Telecom to enter a new phase in its growth. For La Poste Groupe, the transaction will capitalise on a successful diversification into the mobile telecommunications market while continuing to provide mobile and fixed offers under the La Poste Mobile brand within the postal network, which has been a key factor of the brand's success.

The value of La Poste Telecom shares for this transaction stands at €950 million. This amount will be divided between La Poste Groupe and SFR according to their shareholding. La Poste Groupe will therefore receive €484.5 million in exchange for its 51% stake in La Poste Telecom.

In terms of the sale of La Poste Mobile offers via the post office network, La Poste will continue to be remunerated according to the level of activity and with a guaranteed minimum under the new service framework agreement and the new brand licensing agreement.

The sale of La Poste Telecom to Bouygues Telecom will have no impact on La Poste Mobile customers.

La Poste Mobile will continue to differentiate its offering thanks to its competitive pricing, quality of service and relationship with its customers. La Poste Mobile customers will continue to benefit from the conditions set out in their current contracts, will keep their telephone numbers and will be offered a SIM card transfer as of the second half of 2025. La Poste will provide La Poste Mobile customers with access to all of its local channels, post offices and digital platforms to ensure that the transfer to Bouygues Telecom takes place under the best possible conditions.

With regard to this sale, Philippe Wahl, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of La Poste Groupe, announced: "Twelve years on from its creation, La Poste Mobile has become the leading MVNO on the French market with 2.4 million customers, thanks to the commitment and professionalism of the network's postal workers. Today's transaction underlines the strength of La Poste Groupe's diversification as well as the economic value of a local presence. La Poste will continue to grow this value within its network, to serve La Poste Mobile customers, alongside Bouygues Telecom".

About La Poste Groupe

La Poste is a state-owned public limited company, a subsidiary of Caisse des Dépôts and the French State. La Poste Groupe is divided into four business units: Services-Mail-Parcels, Retail Customers and Digital Services, Geopost and La Banque Postale, which, with its subsidiary CNP Assurances, is the 11th largest banking and insurance company in the Euro area. La Poste Groupe carries out four public service missions that shape its identity: universal postal service, regional development, banking accessibility, and press transport and delivery. Committed to its regional coverage, La Poste Groupe relies on its network of local, human and digital services, the largest in France. This network consists of 37,300 service points including 17,700 contact points (post offices, local postal agencies, retail pickup points) and nearly 19,600 access points to postal services (Pickup retail relays and lockers, business centers). La Poste Groupe delivers more than 15 billion items a year worldwide (letters, printed advertising media and parcels), six days a week. In 2023, La Poste Groupe generated a turnover of €34.1 billion (44% outside France) and had a headcount of 233,000, in more than 60 countries over 5 continents, of which 179,000 in France. Through its strategic plan "La Poste 2030, committed for you", the company is setting the course for profitable and responsible growth in France and internationally based on a robust multi-activity model. As a mission-driven company since June 2021 and a leader in ecological transition and sustainable finance, La Poste Groupe aims to achieve "Zero Net Emissions" by 2040.

