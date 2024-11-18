LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Elementis plc (ELM.L) announced that, following nine years of service, Paul Waterman will step down as Chief Executive Officer once a successor is appointed, and no later than the Company's Annual General Meeting in April 2025. He has agreed to remain with Elementis during this transition period and will continue to provide support as needed until the end of July 2025.The company said it has initiated a process to identify and appoint a successor, and a further announcement in relation to this will be made in due course.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX