After two quarters of >20% y-o-y revenue growth, JDC Group (JDC) has benefited from strong tailwinds in Q324 as well. Revenue growth of 36% in the quarter was partly driven by the acquisition of Top Ten, but mostly by strong Insurance, investment and banks activities. Q424 is also expected to be strong and JDC indicated that the high end of FY24 revenue guidance of €205-220m is well within reach. FY24 EBITDA guidance is in the range of €14.5-16.0m (FY23: €11.7m). After raising our estimates with the H124 results, we make no further changes. Our discounted cash flow provides a valuation of €34.0/share.

