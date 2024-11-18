PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Vivendi SA (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK), a French media company, on Monday announced its expectations for its audio, visual content provider Canal+, and public relations firm, Havas SA. The two units are scheduled to be listed next month.For the full year to December 31, Canal+ expects revenue growth to be broadly in line with the previous year. Canal+'s revenues for the year ending December 31, 2025 are expected to grow organically.In the medium term and at constant scope of consolidation, revenues are anticipated to grow moderately.In the medium term Canal+ expects adjusted EBIT margin at constant scope of consolidation to continue to improve moderately.Trading of Canal+ shares on the London Stock Exchange are scheduled to begin on December 16.For the full year to December 31, Vivendi projects Havas' organic net revenue growth to be in the range of negative 1 percent to 0 percent with adjusted EBIT of over 330 million euros.For the year ended December 31, 2025, Havas aims net revenue growth on an organic basis to be over 2 percent, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 12.5 percent to 13.5 percent.The admission of the Havas NV shares to trading on Euronext Amsterdam is scheduled for December 16.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX