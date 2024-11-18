Thyssenkrupp, the German industrial conglomerate, has announced plans to pursue an initial public offering (IPO) for its marine systems division, TKMS. This strategic move comes after negotiations with a potential investor fell through, prompting the company to seek alternative growth capital. The news has had a positive impact on Thyssenkrupp's stock, with shares climbing closer to the 3.40-euro mark in XETRA trading. Despite recent quarterly losses, analysts remain optimistic, projecting an average price target of 5.00 euros per share, suggesting significant growth potential.

Market Outlook and Strategic Positioning

The marine systems unit, TKMS, is poised to capitalize on an expanding market, with expectations of doubling its addressable market for naval vessels over the next decade. Thyssenkrupp remains open to industrial partnerships while emphasizing its ability to execute its own vision. The company's specialization in submarines and surface ships positions it to benefit from increasing military budgets globally. However, the IPO process is expected to be lengthy, with a potential listing not anticipated until late 2025 or early 2026. This timeline allows for thorough preparation and strategic positioning in the market.

