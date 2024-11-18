Jumia Technologies AG: Jumia Egypt Partners with Premium Card to Support E-commerce Growth in Egypt

Collaboration Offers Customers Diverse Payment Solutions and Flexible Installment Plans Through JumiaPay

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA), a leading e-commerce platform in Egypt, today announced a strategic partnership with Premium International for Financial Services, "Premium Card", a company specializing in diverse payment solutions to enhance the online shopping experience and provide exceptional benefits to customers.

"We are excited to announce this strategic partnership with Premium Card, which represents a significant opportunity to expand our service offerings. The partnership will provide exclusive discounts and flexible installment packages, making the online shopping experience easier and more convenient, helping to expand e-commerce adoption in Egypt. We believe that this cooperation will enhance our position in the market and make online shopping an unforgettable experience for everyone," said Francis Dufay, CEO of Jumia

This partnership allows Premium Card holders to enjoy exclusive offers and significant discounts on a wide range of products available on Jumia and introduces flexible installment plans with low interest rates providing customers with greater flexibility in choosing their preferred payment method for purchases across all categories. Customers can also take advantage of exclusive deals offered by Jumia in collaboration with major local and international brands.

About Jumia

Jumia is a leading pan-African e-commerce platform, with operations across 11 African countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of everyday life in Africa by leveraging technology to deliver innovative, convenient and affordable online services to customers, while helping businesses grow as they use Jumia's platform to better reach and serve customers.

The Jumia platform consists of a marketplace, which connects more than 64,000 sellers with customers, a vast logistics network, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages, and a proprietary payment service, JumiaPay, which facilitates transactions among participants active on the Jumia platform in select markets. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://group.jumia.com/.

