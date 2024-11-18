Hypha Labs, Inc.: Hypha Laboratories Announces Completion of Phase 1 of Its State-of-the-Art Facility and Arrival of V5 Working MicroPearls Prototypes

Advancements Enhance Efficacy in Hypha's Revolutionary Home and Commercial Production Units

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2024 / Hypha Labs, Inc. (OTCQB:FUNI), a pioneer in functional mushroom sciences and the creator of the MicroPearls suite of products, is pleased to announce it has completed Phase 1 of construction and design for its Research and Production facility in Las Vegas, Nevada as well as the arrival of its V5 MicroPearls prototype.

Completion of Phase 1 at the facility is significant for a multitude of reasons, not least of which is it maintains the Company's anticipated timeline to begin roll-out of product sales in the fourth quarter of 2025. Secondly, the new facility allows the Company to expand and build upon its groundbreaking research which gives individuals the power to grow a broad array of functional mushrooms from the comfort and privacy of home in a predictable eight-day cycle.

"These are not just milestones for Hypha Labs, but catalytic to our progress," stated Stone Douglass, CEO, Hypha Labs, Inc. "We are moving at an accelerated pace now into one of the most lucrative categories in functional mushrooms with what we believe is a truly unique, market disruptive product offering."

The advancements at the facility and in the V5 MicroPearls are significant:

Facility Improvements and Additions

Hypha Labs is pleased to have completed initial construction stages and now have newly upgraded workspaces with the following improvements:

* A new sterile clean room in the Las Vegas lab to accelerate our genetic experimentation work at Hyphalabs.

* Brand new mixing lab/kitchen for larger scale inventory management and personal.

* Newly upgraded data networks and communication equipment for the lab and offices, which allowed for more applied analysis and increases the efficacy of our Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems.

* Conference room upgrades to host meetings and large data screens for information sharing or other collaborative efforts.

* Prototyping equipment now online and built-out in our mechanical/electronic lab. This makes us far more agile in our modification and enhancement efforts.

The Arrival of Version 5 MicroPearls Mushroom AcceleratorPrototypes

A new fleet of Version 5 MicroPearls prototypes has been delivered. V5 brings with it fully operational cloud-controlled microcontroller management in each bioreactor. This allows for consistent environmental profile control, motor controls, aeration controls, and more, all of which are now fully controlled and automated. The result is a more precise mushroom ingredient harvest for the home or commerical operator.

New Test Plans

New test plans will now be executed at a much higher rate, with more strains tested both at our internal Las Vegas facility and, thanks to our new video/data network, in collaboration with outside consultants.

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

