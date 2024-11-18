Anzeige
Rekordumsatz im 3. Quartal, bald schon digitaler Marktführer?
Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Enhances Industrial and Automotive Recruiting Capabilities with the Addition of Matt Stencil

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2024 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced a major enhancement to its industrial and automotive recruiting capabilities with the addition of Matt Stencil as a partner in the firm's Industrial Practice.

Matt Stencil, experienced automotive and industrial manufacturing executive recruiter, joins Caldwell's Industrial Practice.

"Matt brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record in the industrial sector," said Dave Winston, managing partner of Caldwell's Industrial Practice. "His ability to bridge the gap between current organizational talent and future potential is exactly what we need to drive our practice forward, especially as we expand our capabilities in the automotive sector. We are excited to have him on board and look forward to the positive impact he will make."

Mr. Stencil focuses on recruiting executives for companies in the automotive, industrial manufacturing and chemicals space. With over 20 years of experience advising boards and the C-suite on matters of talent acquisition, human resources and operations, he helps companies across what is often a chasm between where their organizational talent is and where it could be.

Mr. Stencil joins Caldwell from a leading global executive search firm, where he worked with clients in the industrial markets and was a member of the Board/CEO, Human Resources, and Supply Chain Operations functional practices. Earlier in his career, Mr. Stencil was a partner with Gallup Consulting, where he managed a multi-million-dollar portfolio of Fortune 500 clients, leading multiple and complex workplace and marketplace consulting engagements.

A former Scarlet & Grey scholar, Mr. Stencil holds a BA in psychology from The Ohio State University. He also holds graduate degrees across disciplines including an MBA from Colorado State University with an emphasis on business strategy and marketing, and a Master of Science in psychology from the University of Southern Mississippi.

In addition to other civic interests, Mr. Stencil is an Eagle Scout and has been an active volunteer with Boy Scouts of America. He is also a former member of the St. Edward High School Fathers' Club, and former Trustee with LifeAct, a Cleveland-area teen suicide prevention non-profit.

"We continue to make strategic additions of top-tier, content-driven partners who strengthen our capabilities and expand our market presence to better serve our clients," said Chris Beck, chief executive officer. "Matt's command of the automotive and industrial market is extensive and we look forward to offering our clients an even broader, more integrated solution."

??About Caldwell

Caldwell is a leading retained executive search firm connecting clients with transformational talent. Together with IQTalent, we are a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through the two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent- the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell's common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Caroline Lomot
Vice President, Marketing & Communications
Caldwell
clomot@caldwell.com
+1 516 830 3535

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
