Sodexo SA: Sodexo rewards its chefs in the international sustainable cooking competition Cook for Change

Sodexo rewards its chefs in the international sustainable cooking competition Cook for Change





Issy-les-Moulineaux, 18 November 2024

Sodexo rewarded the creativity and technical excellence of three of its finalist chefs during Cook for Change, its international competition dedicated to sustainable food. The award ceremony took place on November 14th in Paris, in the presence of an exceptional jury chaired by Michelin-starred chef Frédéric Anton.

With the ambition to be the leader in sustainable food, Sodexo places its chefs at the heart of its strategy to accelerate the shift toward healthier and more environmentally friendly eating. For the past three years, the Group has organized an international competition that highlights the creativity of its chefs from around the world. Their challenge: to create an original menu that combines deliciousness with environmental responsibility. Made with plant-based and sustainable ingredients, these recipes aim to reduce food waste while celebrating tasty, planet-friendly cuisine. This unique competition underscores the growing importance of ethical eating by bringing together chefs from across the globe to demonstrate that it is possible to balance taste, creativity, and respect for the environment.

Among the 330 candidates, 8 finalist chefs were selected for a week of intensive training and culinary challenges in Paris. At the end of this week, they competed in a grand finale held at the Ecole Lenôtre on November 13, 2024. The prestigious jury, composed of 5 chefs*, evaluated their signature dishes, as well as their desserts created using mystery ingredients revealed the day before.



During a ceremony held on November 14 at La Gaîté Lyrique in Paris, the jury announced the winners of the competition:

2024 Cook for Change Winner: Adam Collison (UK & Ireland)

for his "Cauliflower in all its forms: roasted, puréed, marinated, and fried."

The chef was awarded for the harmonious blend of flavours and his flawless culinary technique.

for her "Celery roll with buckwheat biscuit and lovage gel."

The chef impressed the jury with her visual creativity and the elegance of her plate presentation.

for his " Banoffee apple pie Szarlotka with sunflower seeds."

His dessert was recognized for using ingredients with a low environmental footprint and for his approach to reducing food waste by maximizing the use of every ingredient.



Sophie Bellon, Chairwoman of Sodexo's Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer said: "Our Cook for Change competition embodies our vision of what the future of food will look like: an art that combines health, culinary pleasure, and respect for the planet. I am extremely proud of the talent and passion of our chefs, who perfectly demonstrate the power of gastronomy to bring us together and inspire us. They play a crucial role in our ability to shift consumer behaviour and promote a more sustainable food future.

Frédéric Anton, Michelin-starred chef, Meilleur Ouvrier de France, and president of the Cook for Change jury:"Congratulations to all our incredible finalists who have shown that sustainable cuisine can be both delicious, beautiful, and innovative. Their passion and technical mastery are a true source of inspiration for the chefs of tomorrow. As a jury, it is a privilege to witness talents that respect the seasons and plant-based ingredients, while surprising us with their creativity. The future of sustainable cuisine is promising!"







* An Exceptional Jury to Select the 8 Finalists: Frédéric Anton, Meilleur Ouvrier de France and holder of 6 Michelin stars (Pré Catelan, Jules Verne, Don Juan II)

Kate Austen, winner of BBC2's Great British Menu, the youngest chef to run a 2-star restaurant, and ambassador of Modern Recipe in the UK

Charles Guilloy, Executive Chef at Sodexo Live! for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Village

Florian Hartmann, Vice President of Product Applications at Rational and former Michelin-starred chef

, Vice President of Product Applications at Rational and former Michelin-starred chef Lloyd Mann, Vice President of Culinary and Global Executive Chef at Sodexo

The replay of the award ceremony is available on YouTube.





On November 14, 2024, Sodexo also revealed the results of the 2nd edition of the International Sustainable Food Barometer, conducted in partnership with Toluna Harris Interactive. This study, carried out in July 2024 among more than 7,000 people in Brazil, the United States, France, India, and the United Kingdom, aims to identify the barriers and practical levers to changing eating habits and accelerating the shift toward more sustainable diets.



The detailed results of the Barometer are available on the website www.sodexo.com

