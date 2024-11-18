Aflac: 7 Financial Factors to Consider While You Age

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2024 / As you approach retirement, your financial priorities may shift from providing for children to creating a financially stable retirement and leaving a legacy for your heirs.

This may bring new challenges and considerations to your financial planning. Health care, Social Security, senior life insurance , and estate planning can become higher priorities as your plans for retirement start to become a reality.

To help you out, this article covers eight financial factors to keep in mind as you age.

1. Retirement Savings

Retirement savings can be the bedrock of a financially healthy retirement. Review your current savings rate and investment strategy to ensure your risk and returns align with your retirement needs.

Continue contributing consistently, and make sure your withdrawal strategy is as tax efficient as possible. A financial advisor can be helpful here as they can analyze your progress and adjust your investments to meet your goals of a financially secure retirement.

2. Budgeting

A well-structured budget helps you stretch your retirement savings and assets further while reducing the chance you run out.

Budgeting helps ensure your expenses are below your monthly income streams so that your assets can last. It also helps make it easier to reduce unnecessary expenses, and it gives you peace of mind since you can see where your dollars are going.

Review your budget monthly and adjust it if necessary. This will help you feel financially secure, knowing you spend less than you draw from your assets.

3. Social Security Benefits

You become eligible for Social Security at age 62 and can delay it until age 70. The longer you delay it, the more your monthly benefit will be since you will begin taking it at an older age.

Furthermore, you may work longer before taking Social Security. Your benefit is calculated using your average wages over several decades. Since your peak earning years tend to be near the end of your career, this can boost your Social Security benefit further. 1

Weigh your retirement income and assets against your needs to time your Social Security payments to maximize your benefits.

4. Medicare and Health Coverage

Health care needs tend to increase as we age, so getting proper health insurance coverage is important.

Most people qualify for Medicare at age 65, although people with certain disabilities may qualify earlier. It's important to learn what each part of Medicare covers and the eligibility requirements for each:

Part A: Hospital insurance, covering hospitals, skilled nursing facility care, hospice care, and home health care.

Part B: Medical insurance, covering most preventive visits, outpatient care, home health care, and more.

Part C: Medicare-approved plans offered by private insurers, called Medicare Advantage Plans.

Part D: Prescription drugs, including many recommended vaccines and shots. 2

Medicare may not cover everything. Estimate your potential health care needs and consider supplementing Medicare with private insurance if needed.

5. Estate Planning

Your estate plan can dictate your wishes for distributing your assets and other end-of-life matters. It helps avoid probate court and other legal and family complications.

Here are some important pieces of your estate plan: 3

Will: Explains how to distribute your assets after death. Also, specifies guardians for minor children.

Living Trust: Helps manage your assets during your lifetime and can avoid probate upon death.

Durable Power of Attorney: Selects someone to manage your financial affairs, such as accessing bank accounts, if you become incapacitated.

Health Care Proxy: Selects a trusted individual to make medical decisions on your behalf if you cannot do so.

Living Will: Contains instructions for your medical care desires in end-of-life situations.

HIPAA Release Form: Lets designated individuals access your health history and medical records.

Altogether, these help your estate's executor carry out your exact needs so that you and your loved ones are cared for at the end of your life.

6. Life Insurance Coverage

Senior life insurance can offer many uses for people approaching retirement.

For example, term life insurance typically offer larger death benefits, for competitive premiums. This can help seniors who would like to drastically increase the wealth they pass to their heirs.

Another life insurance option is final expense insurance for seniors . These plans typically have lower premiums because they offer a smaller death benefit that can help pay for funeral costs, medical bills, and other end-of-life expenses. Final expense insurance can work well if you want to help your loved ones cover your end-of-life costs.

A traditional permanent life insurance policy like whole life insurance can offer lifelong coverage and wealth-building potential through cash value. However, premiums are higher than other policy types.

Consider your budget and financial needs before selecting a policy type.

7. Taxes

Managing and minimizing taxes in retirement becomes more important for two reasons:

Fixed income: Taxes can significantly reduce your available income if you do not manage them well. Complexity: Retirement may entail multiple income streams from different accounts and products. Each may have different tax consequences, necessitating a strategy for arranging retirement income in a tax-efficient manner.

Furthermore, states and localities can vary in income, property, and sales taxes. Many factors besides taxes go into deciding where to live, but they can play a role. Some retirees may move to more tax-friendly locations to save.

Consider These Factors as You Age

As we age, matters like retirement savings, debt, health care, and estate planning can become top priorities. These all require vigilance when it comes to budgeting.

By considering these factors, you can create more financial security as you age and set yourself up for an enjoyable and stable retirement.

Content within this article is provided for general informational purposes and is not provided as tax, legal, health, or financial advice for any person or for any specific situation. Employers, employees, and other individuals should contact their own advisers about their situations. For complete details, including availability and costs of Aflac insurance, please contact your local Aflac agent.

