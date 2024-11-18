Zurich, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2024) - In connection with the closing of the Private Placement announced on November 18, 2024 of Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA), Ronald Kopas (the "Acquiror") acquired an aggregate of 10,257,072 Common Shares and 10,257,072 Warrants (the "Acquisition"). Prior to the Acquisition, the Acquiror beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over 6,005,500 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares), representing approximately 5.6% of the outstanding Common Shares. After completion of the Acquisition, the Acquiror beneficially owns or exercises control or direction over 16,262,572 Common Shares and 13,257,072 Warrants, representing approximately 12.3% of the outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 22.4% on a partially diluted basis assuming exercise of the Warrants.

The Acquisition was completed for investment purposes. Depending on market and other conditions, the Acquiror may from time to time in the future increase or decrease the ownership, control or direction over securities of the Company, through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.

