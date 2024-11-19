ECHING (dpa-AFX) - Kontron AG (KOTRF.PK), an IoT technology company, Tuesday said it has secured a design win worth 65 million euros to build and implement a platform to host the interlocking system, from a European provider of signalling and rail infrastructure.'This design win is a crucial milestone that further cements our role as a key player in the transportation sector. We are honoured to leverage our technology and expertise towards creating a safer, more efficient rail system,' said Alain Spors, CEO of Kontron France.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX