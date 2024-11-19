Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Rekordumsatz im 3. Quartal, bald schon digitaler Marktführer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D693 | ISIN: GB00BR0WHY71 | Ticker-Symbol: BJZ0
Frankfurt
18.11.24
15:29 Uhr
0,023 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACUITY RM GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACUITY RM GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
19.11.2024 08:07 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Acuity RM Group Plc - Acquisition

Finanznachrichten News

Acuity RM Group Plc - Acquisition

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 19

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

19 November 2024

Acuity RM Group PLC

("Company")

Acquisition

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), the risk management software group delivering GRC SaaS solutions, is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary Acuity Risk Management Ltd ("Acuity") has acquired the Rizikon product including software, IP and customer lists from Crossword Cybersecurity plc (in Administration) ("Seller") for a cash consideration of £15,000.

Rizikon is an automated Third Party GRC software product which allows organisations to track, manage and report on supplier compliance with company policies by providing risk scorecards and compliance dashboards to report on third-party risks, improving third-party assurance and risk management through automated, secure and standardised systems leading to increased visibility of suppliers.

For the year ended 31 December 2023 Rizikon generated revenues for the Seller of £252,000.

One of the most important elements of the acquisition, in addition to the expected material resultant growth in Acuity's revenues and customer base, is the opportunity it affords Acuity to significantly increase its connectivity and potential customer partnership with major organisations. In particular, as a result of the acquisition of the Rizikon assets, an opportunity has immediately arisen for Acuity to enter into direct commercial negotiations with two significant organisations as partners to distribute both Rizikon and Acuity's STREAM? products. These potential new partners of Acuity, one of which is a major defence contractor, have the capability to enable Acuity to grow new customer numbers and revenues materially, over and above the Rizikon assets' anticipated contribution to Acuity's overall future performance.

Angus Forrest commented: "I am delighted to announce the acquisition of the Rizikon software product.It should bring significant additional revenues as well as new customers and partners; it also offers opportunities for upsell to current and ex customers of Rizikon as the Company seeks to accelerate its growth of Acuity. This is the first step in building the business by using a focused acquisition to supplement the organic growth."

For further information:

Acuity RM Group plc

020 3582 0566

Angus Forrest, Chairman

https://www.acuityrmgroup.com

Zeus (NOMAD & Joint Broker)

https://www.zeuscapital.co.uk

Mike Coe / Sarah Mather

020 3829 5000

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

020 7469 0936

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

Clear Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)
Bob Roberts

020 3869 6080

Note to Editors

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning software platform, STREAM?, which collects and analyses data about organisations to improve business decisions and management, is used by around 70 organisations in markets including government, utilities, defence, broadcasting, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.


© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.